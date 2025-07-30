More dumped Love Island stars set to return in major final week twist

By Abbie Reynolds

Dumped Islanders are following in Blu and Megan's footsteps and are set to return to the Love Island villa.

Love Island's Blu Chegini and Megan Forte Clarke were part of a huge twist this year as, weeks after being dumped from the island, they returned to the villa.

Now, it's been reported that other dumped islanders are going to be following in their footsteps. This comes after ITV accidentally let slip that Giorgio Russo, who was dumped after Casa Amor, would be heading back to Mallorca.

Giorgio, the brother of England player Alessia Russo, was celebrating The Lionesses' Euros win outside Buckingham Palace when presenter Jenni Falconer said: "I mean it's crazy for you because not only are you coming to be a part of this but then you have to fly back to Mallorca after this."

Awkwardly, Giorgio replied: "Yeah I do, yeah, yeah, so, um, it'll be good, we'll see."

But it turns out Giorgio isn't the only dumped star heading back to Mallorca before the Love Island final.

Boris and Emma were dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

A tabloid source has confirmed that ITV are bringing back the entire cast like they did in series 11 and the second All Stars series.

They revealed: "The entire cast will be returning to the villa this week - just like the ‘jury’ in All Stars earlier this year. They’ll come face to face with the stars who dumped them, and in some cases, have slagged them off live on TV!"

In the past, when the dumped islanders returned they voted for which couple would leave the villa in the final dumping. At the end of Love Island All Stars 2025, the ex islanders voted for Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore to be dumped from the villa.

However, extra chaos ensued as Olivia Hawkins claimed to have seen screenshots of Grace Jackson claiming she was going to do whatever it took to win the show.

When Angel arrived, Lauren was dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

The news means that the likes of Sophie Lee (the first dumped islander), Emily Moran, Tommy Bradley, Lucy Quinn, Alima Gagigo, Shea Mannings, Lauren Wood and more could be heading back into the villa to confront their former co-stars.

Love Island faced huge backlash from fans when they brought Megan back into the villa after she was dumped for receiving the least votes for favourite islander in a public vote.

Taking to Instagram, one wrote: "Why are we bringing Megan back?!"

Agreeing, another added: "That's me done, not watching again."

