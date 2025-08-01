Love Island's Helena doesn't rule out going on All Stars

1 August 2025, 10:53

Love Island's Helena speaks out after being dumped
Love Island's Helena speaks out after being dumped. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's what dumped Love Island star Helena's said about doing the show again.

29-year-old Helena Ford had one of the most unforgettable Love Island journeys. Despite flirtations with Ben Holbrough, Ty Isherwood and Harrison Solomon, Helena always found her way back to Harry Cooksley after they became the first islanders of the series to use The Hideaway.

But after Harry made their relationship 'exclusive' he dumped her in the final week as she felt he had unfinished business with Shakira Khan. This meant Helena spent the last week in the villa not interested in exploring new connections as she said Harry had broken her heart.

After the last recoupling, when Harry chose Shakira, Helena was coupled up with Blu Chegini and after a public vote they were dumped form the villa together on Thursday night.

However, with Helena now joining the Love Island hall of fame, there's no reason she couldn't return for All Stars if it comes back for a third season next year.

Helena and Blu were dumped from Love Island together
Helena and Blu were dumped from Love Island together. Picture: ITV

After she left the villa, Helena told ITV she we was "content" to leave when she did, as she explained: "I feel really content with leaving at this point.

"Over the last week there have been times where I wanted to leave as I felt like I had done my time. Going into the last week, not being in a couple, I felt a bit like a spare part."

Reflecting on Harry going back to Shakira, she added: "I think I just felt a mixture of emotions - confusion, disappointment and a lack of self worth. Having to then watch it unfold wasn't great."

Helena and Blu are dumped from the villa

However, the air hostess has said the journey has helped her grow as person. She said: "I am coming away without having found love but the progression and self growth for me has been incredible and I could never have achieved that on the outside."

When Helena was dumped from the villa, Shakira said she felt like a "weight had been lifted" off of her shoulders, as she told Toni Laites, Cach Mercer, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes: "I know how it felt when it was me in her position and like I feel like I definitely hold back when I'm around her or like, I'm just more mindful and constantly thinking, 'Oh maybe I shouldn't do that.'

Shakira said a weight has been lifted now that Helena has been dumped from Love Island
Shakira said a weight has been lifted now that Helena has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

"So I think it'll be nice to just enjoy the next few days without any external pressures and holding back and thinking, 'Oh god she's in the bed next to us'."

On whether she'd recommend the show to a friend, Helena quipped: "If Harry wasn't on it, yes!" But followed up with: "No, in all seriousness, it is a once in a lifetime experience.

"Even not having a phone, the bubble of it is a great experience. The relationships and bonds you form, you would never get on the outside."

And revealing if she'd do the show again, she said: "Maybe ask me in a few weeks time!" Love Island All Stars 2026, is that you?

Fans are already excited about the prospect as one penned on X: "get hels on love island all stars bc that girl was robbed of a proper experience in there"

And another said: "Mark my words, Helena and Harry will be back for love island all stars next year"

