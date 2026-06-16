Dumped Love Island contestant Robyn admits 'it's giving super fan' as she calls out fake islander

16 June 2026, 14:33

Love Island's Robyn has used her villa exit to get honest about her former contestants
Love Island's Robyn has used her villa exit to get honest about her former contestants. Picture: Robyn/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island 2026 saw Robyn Langton dumped from the villa and now she's ready to reveal all on her fellow islanders.

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Robyn Langton was dumped from the Love Island villa in week two but her time on the TV show gave her plenty of time to figure out which one of her fellow islanders were real or not.

With many contestants now going on the ITV dating show to boost their public profile, or for the 'clout', the DJ has said out loud there's one islander in particular who isn't being genuine.

Speaking on the official Love Island podcast with former contestants Shakira, Toni and Yasmin, Robyn gave up the name of who she thought wasn't being herself, admitting it's giving "super fan".

Asked if she thought there was anyone in there for the wrong reason, Robyn reluctantly replied: "Yeah, I do."

Love Island&squot;s Priya has been called out for having "double standards" while in the villa
Love Island's Priya has been called out for having "double standards" while in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Explaining herself, she added: "It's Priya. It's just giving super fan. I like her as a person, she's a lovely girl, we really did get on. But I genuinely do think you can spot the people who aren't in it for the right reason."

Robyn explained her behaviour of "jumping from boy to boy" is just one reason she thinks she's not on the show for the right reasons.

"I get that's what you've got to do in there, and I completely understand that, but I think she just needs to stay in her lane now," the Love Island star added.

"I think she knows there are cameras and you need time. And you've got to do what you've got to do. But yeah, I don't think I'd say she was in there for the right reasons. I do think it's giving super fan vibes."

Robyn isn't the only one calling out Priya's behaviour either as Jasmine was also questioning her moves in the most recent episode.

In a conversation on the show earlier this week, she said: "I'm really close to Priya and I love her but I don't want to be in a triangle with her again. I don't think she is respectful. I think she loves it."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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