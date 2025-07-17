Does Love Island have a 'dry run'? What is it and when does it happen explained

17 July 2025, 14:58

A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'.
A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

A deep dive into Love Island's 'dry run' from what it means and when it happens to who was casted.

This season of Love Island has been full of twists and turns - and it’s only getting juicier. As it’s recently been reported, that Casa Amor bombshell girl Lauren Wood has already been part of the show in an unfilmed 'dry run' earlier this year.

A source told tabloid's: "Lauren was one of the dry run Islanders but bosses loved her so guaranteed her a slot in Casa Amor."

Despite being used as a showbiz term, you may be left wondering what a 'dry run' us? So don't worry - we've broken it all down for you including what it means, when it happens, and who was casted.

A "dry run" in Love Island refers to a pre-show rehearsal.
A "dry run" in Love Island refers to a pre-show rehearsal. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's dry run?

A "dry run" in Love Island refers to a pre-show rehearsal where a group of people who applied or were scouted, move into the villa to test out all the production elements, before the real contestants arrive.

Sometimes the cast are called "guinea pig islanders" and it's an opportunity for the production team to ensure everything runs efficiently for the actual show in concerns to camera angles, challenge run-throughs, and even kitchen equipment.

When did Love Island's dry run happen?

It's been rumoured that the dry run happens in May, two months before the show airs.

Although we're unsure how long dry runs have been taking place, we can confirmed it's been since 2023 - as season 9 winner Sanam Harrinanan, was part of the dry run cast and later joined as a bombshell.

Sanam Harrinanan from Love Island season 9
Sanam Harrinanan was part of the dry run cast and later joined as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram

Who was in the Love Island 2025 'dry run'?

It's been reported that Casa Amor bomshell Lauren Wood and Ty Isherwood, were part of this year's dry run.

After the dry run, they were invited back by show by bosses to join the series as part of Casa Amor - where they coupled up with other islanders and acted like strangers when the cast reunited.

A TV source has claimed: "Ty and Lauren are acting like they’ve only just met but that’s far from the case.

"They hooked up during the dry run, which is where a fake cast moves into the villa to test out everything from camera angles, to kitchen appliances and run-through challenges."

Lauren Wood in her Love Island promo shot
Casa girl Lauren reportedly participated in this year's dry run. Picture: ITV

“And then they even saw each other on the outside before ITV invited them back to be part of Casa Amor.

"Now they’re both in the main villa pretending like none of this ever happened but it’s all entirely fake and ITV know about it. Viewers deserve to know it’s all a huge sham.”

