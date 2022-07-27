Disney Respond To Love Island Star Luca’s High School Musical Performance

By Capital FM

Luca channelled his best Troy Bolton in the talent show on Love Island earlier this week, but Disney aren’t having it.

Monday’s Love Island saw the contestants showcase some of their, erm, skillsets, in front of their fellow islanders – and everyone watching across the UK – including a magic show from Adam Collard, pitchy excellent recorder-playing by Indiyah Polack and a hilarious rendition of ‘Breaking Free’ by Luca Bish.

Dressed head to toe in a white tracksuit like a true Wildcat, Luca attempted his best vocals to impress his castmates.

The other Islanders seemed to love every minute, and Luca’s rendition of the iconic song by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens (who played Gabriella, obvs) didn’t go unnoticed by actual Disney.

Luca Bish channelled his inner Troy Bolton. Picture: Alamy / ITV2

Luca Bish had the islanders dancing. Picture: ITV2

Zac Efron played the iconic Troy Bolton in HSM alongside Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez. Picture: Alamy

In a shared Instagram post with their blog the day after Love Island's talent show, they uploaded Troy and Gabriella's original 'Breaking Free' from High School Musical.

They wrote in the caption: "There's only one Troy Bolton..."

HSM fans rushed to reply, with one bravely commenting: "Luca was better."

"I love that you did this," replied someone else as another fan said: "Sing off?"

We'd love to see it...

Love Island's 2022 talent show was an interesting one. Picture: ITV2

The rest of the Love Island talent show saw Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen rap, Tasha Ghouri recreate Pitch Perfect's 'cup song' and Danica Taylor put on a sensational dance routine that would rival Troy and Gabriella's HSM moves.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV.

