Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

4 July 2025, 09:58

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke started off as a fan favourite in the villa as she and Tommy Bradley hit things off from day one. However, fellow Irish islander Conor Phillips also had his eye on her since day one, and just as they began to explore things, Megan was dumped from the villa after a public vote.

While they were in the villa together Love Island sleuths discovered Conor already followed Megan on Instagram and TikTok, sparking a theory that they knew each other before the villa.

But now Megan has responded to claims they knew each other prior the show.

Megan and Conor share first kiss on the terrace
Megan and Conor share first kiss on the terrace. Picture: ITV

"People keep saying that I knew him before, but he followed me on Instagram four years ago. He told me this on the first day," Megan began saying to The Six O'Clock Show.

She went on: "And I never followed him back... still to this day he follows me on TikTok and has like commented on one of my old TikToks.

"I didn't know until I came out. So he's been trying for four years bless him. So he finally got his chance."

Megan when on to say she's followed him now on Instagram but is yet to follow him back on TikTok.

Conor and Megan spent a night in the Hideaway together
Conor and Megan spent a night in the Hideaway together. Picture: ITV

When Megan was leaving the villa, Conor was visibly upset and asked her if she'd wait for him on the outside. However he went on to stay in the villa and kiss Shakira Khan in the game Snog, Marry, Pie.

After he snogged Shakira, Conor justified the kiss saying: "I chose to snog this girl because I think she's the prettiest girl in the villa and I just wanted to do it."

Reacting to their kiss, Megan said on Love Island: Aftersun: "Do you know what? Fair enough, like if it couldn't have been me, should have been Shakira, she's my twin in there. At least she looks a bit like me."

Since the kiss, Conor has entered a new couple with bombshell Billykiss.

Megan reacts to Conor kissing Shakira on Love Island

