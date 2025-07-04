Love Island star Dejon's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg

Love Island star Dejon Noel-William's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg Moore. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

No one knows you better than family. Here's what Love Island star Dejon's sister has said about his couple with Meg.

While Love Island viewers and his fellow islanders are begging Dejon to explore a connection with someone other than Meg, Dejon's sister, Saint, has been giving her opinion on the situation.

Following Dejon's date with bombshell Billykiss, Saint begged her brother to not "fumble" her. She took to socials to say: "I love my brother and I'll support what ever decision he wants to make on Love Island but if he fumbles the bag with Billykiss... I'm going to have to stop watching the show.

"Every one pray he choses Billykiss and lets go of Meg, it's time, it's time, it's time."

Then, when it emerged that Dejon did not step forward to couple up with Billykiss and Conor coupled up with her, Saint posted another video saying she was "disappointed" and "sad".

But things have changed after Dejon and Meg became the target of the villa in Thursday night's episode (July 3rd).

Meg and Dejon have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV

During the episode, the islanders took part in a Super Man themed challenge where each couple were given personality traits like 'honest' and 'caring' and were asked to decide which boy was the most and least of that trait.

Dejon was voted least dedicated by Giorgio and Yasmin as they argued he wasn't actually "dedicated" to the experience because he wasn't exploring connections with anyone other than Meg. He was also voted the least brave for the same reason.

"I didn't know all of a sudden it became a problem wanting one woman," he responded. This whole interaction has made Dejon's sister Saint change her stance on him and Meg.

Tempers flare in Superman challenge on Love Island

After the episode aired, Saint took to TikTok with a video captioned "Dejon and Meg might be winning me over". In the video, she said: "Tonight's episode, it's a bit of a sticky one, it's a bit of a sticky one I can't lie.

"One thing I will say about tonight's episode is I don't agree with how [Dejon] spoke to Billykiss but what I will say is I love how Meg had his back and backed him up."

She went on: "They clearly do like each other and there clearly is something going on with them two. One thing about my brother [is] he wouldn't stay in something unless he actually likes someone. If he didn't like someone he would leave, 100%. He doesn't just stay to stay, that's not who he is."

Dejon's sister went on to say there must be something that viewers aren't seeing between Meg and Dejon which would reflect why they are such a strong couple and she admitted that she's "warming up to Meg".

Fans are not happy that Saint has started to backtrack, commenting things like: "sis please don’t start. we were on the right track."

Another simply said: "girl no." And one fan wrote: "The backtracking because you know Meg is coming home to you [crying emojis]."

