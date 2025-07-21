Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

21 July 2025

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg
Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans have noticed Dejon's sister has removed the videos she made about Meg.

As Love Island edges towards it's end for another summer, fans are keen to know which couples will last the test of time outside of the villa. And who better to get insight from than the islanders' families?

The likes of Toni Laites mum has been extremely vocal on social media, as well as Shakira Khan's mum and similarly Yasmin Pettet's twin sister. Another family member who had shared their opinion of the show online is Dejon Noel-Williams' sister Saint who first took to TikTok after Billykiss Azeez arrived as a bombshell.

"I love my brother and I'll support what ever decision he wants to make on Love Island but if he fumbles the bag with Billykiss... I'm going to have to stop watching the show. Every one pray he choses Billykiss and lets go of Meg, it's time, it's time, it's time," she said.

Meg and Dejon have been coupled up since day one
Meg and Dejon have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV

Later she did backtrack on her comments when she saw Meg Moore - who's been coupled up with Dejon since day one - stand up for him during a challenge.

She went back to TikTok to say she's "warming up to Meg", explaining: "Tonight's episode, it's a bit of a sticky one, it's a bit of a sticky one I can't lie.

"One thing I will say about tonight's episode is I don't agree with how [Dejon] spoke to Billykiss but what I will say is I love how Meg had his back and backed him up."

But now, as Meg and Dejon are sent on their first date it appears Saint has wiped any evidence of her commenting on the situation from her page.

Meg and Dejon head out for their first date
Meg and Dejon head out for their first date. Picture: ITV

Love Island fans have joked that since it seems more than likely that Dejon is returning to the UK hand-in-hand with Meg, his sister is backtracking on her feelings.

Using the TikTok sound that says, "Did I say that? Did I? Do you know what I don't even remember saying that" one fan said: "Dejon's sister when she's got to play sissy with Meg."

What's more is during an early episode of Love Island: Aftersun, Dejon's sister Saint, sat with their mum, said she thought Dejon was better suited to bombshell Malisha Jordan. "I do think so, I mean she's a beautiful girl," she told Maya Jama.

Awkward family reunion incoming?

