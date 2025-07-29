Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits

29 July 2025, 11:53

Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits
Love Island star Dejon's family hit back at backlash claiming producers 'cut' their best bits. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Dejon's mum and sister have received major backlash after their family visit to the villa.

As the Love Island final creeps up on the villa, the islanders were surprised by visits from their families.

With Harry Cooksley being grilled on his behaviour by Shakira Khan's mum and his own best friend seemingly more in favour of his partnership with Helena Ford, it's safe to say opinions were shared.

For some, opinions were warmly welcomed as Toni Laites' mum gushed over what a gentlemen Cach Mercer has been. But viewers were less than impressed by Dejon Noel-Williams' family's comments as they told him the likes of Yasmin Pettet were "not his friend" in the villa.

His mum and sister, who came into the villa, have been accused of "enabling" his behaviour but in response to the backlash online his sister has spoke out.

Dejon with his sister and mum in the Love Island villa
Dejon with his sister and mum in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Dejon's mum was shown telling him: "Stop saying sorry to Yasmin though, because your instinct was right. They were ready, coming with heat.

"They do not like you... just watch your back. What you're feeling is right." And his sister agreed adding: "They are not your friends in here."

This came after Dejon had upset some of the girls in a kiss ranking challenge days before. Yasmin approached Dejon after the challenge to explain that he'd upset her but he refused to have a conversation with her at that time.

The following day, Dejon had a chat with Yasmin and apologised for his behaviour.

Before leaving the villa, Dejon's mum addressed all of the islanders in the kitchen and said: "Remember you've got loved ones outside and some of the things you're doing and saying is quite hurtful.

"So just be mindful that all of you have got loved ones watching - take that into the last week."

Meg with her mum and sister in the Love Island villa
Meg with her mum and sister in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show took to social media to share their upset at Dejon's mum's comments. One wrote in a TikTok comment: "This explains why Dejon has got a problem with taking accountability for everything."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, another viewer penned: "I'm sorry but Dejon's mum and that comment she made at the end to the group explains soo much!

"Dejon has definitely always been the star child who could never do no wrong and it's always everyone else's fault, it his explains his demeanour and ego!" This comment has 11K likes.

With there being so much backlash, Dejon's sister has seen it and has insisted she and her mum did call Dejon out on some of his behaviours as well.

Taking to TikTok, she started by saying: "I'm gonna say my piece, if you wanna take it as truth, take it as truth. If you don't want to take it as truth, don't take it as truth. I don't even care."

She went on: "Me and my brother had a conversation for thirty minutes and they showed like five seconds of that conversation and I think that's crazy.

"Like me and mum literally went in straight away on him. I grilled him for like five minutes straight. They didn't even show any of that. Not even a single second of me grilling him. Mum grilled him, they didn't show a single second of mum grilling him either."

Saying that she thinks it's "crazy" what they chose to keep in she added: "I literally sat him down and told him about himself. I told him, 'The way you handle situations sometimes, you can hand them in better ways, more respectful ways. Sometimes the way you communicate, the delivery could be better. Just think of it, if your sisters or nieces were in those types of situations, how would you feel?'.

"And I literally said all these things to him and more, I literally said, 'There's a lot things you need to change when you come out of the villa'. And they didn't share any of this."

She said her and her mum specifically said the way he treated now-dumped islander Billykiss Azeez was not okay and that he should apologise.

Dejon's sister also pointed out that in the edit viewers saw Dejon did say, "Did you lot just come here to grill me or what, like?". However from a viewer's perspective he said this after his mum called him a "big flirt".

Billykiss during her date with Dejon
Billykiss during her date with Dejon. Picture: ITV

She concluded by insisted that she is not an "enabler", expressing: "Believe what you want... I know in myself and people around me know that I'm not an enabler. I will say it how it is straight away.

"I'll say it to my brother, all my siblings, I'll say it straight."

