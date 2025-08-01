Love Island's Dejon and Megan caught 'cheating' days before final

Love Island's Dejon and Megan caught 'cheating' days before final. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans are furious as they spot Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore cheating just days before the final.

On paper, Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore are the strongest couple this year. They have been coupled up from the start, they went from exclusive to official and have even dropped the 'l-bomb'.

Opinions about the couple have been divided online with some thinking they are a match made in Love Island heavens and others insisting Dejon has a "game plan". But on Thursday night's episode, just days before the final, fans spotted Dejon and Meg cheating in a game of 'knowing me, knowing you'.

This followed by a chat where Dejon kept referring to "being on camera" has left a lot of fans furious.

Meg and Dejon had an intense chat after the game. Picture: ITV

In the game, the couples were asked questions about their partner and if they wrote the same answer as their partner they won a point.

Dejon and Meg and Toni Laites and Cach Mercer came joint first place in the game but viewers pointed out that they saw Dejon actually mouthing the answers to Meg throughout the game.

For example, when the girls were asked what their partners were scared of, Dejon was clearly seen mouthing 'nothing' to Meg. Then when they presented their answers they had both written 'nothing' and won the point.

Similarly, when it came to what their partners biggest turn on was, Dejon mimed a kiss to Meg. And sure enough, as they presented their boards they had both written 'kissing' and scored another point.

Tension stirs for Meg and Dejon in Knowing Me, Knowing You game on Love Island

One of the questions that Dejon and Meg did get wrong was which girl he would be coupled up with if it wasn't Meg. While Meg said Angel Swift, because she was the most recent bombshell, Dejon had written down Yasmin Pettet.

After the challenge, Meg and Dejon discussed him picking Yasmin and she said to him: "You've never told me that if I wasn't here she'd be your number one."

"Yes I did," Dejon replied. They then went back and forward as Meg insisted that he hadn't said it, but Dejon insisted that he did.

He continued: "I can't believe you're doing this... I know for a fact you remember the conversation. I don't know if because the cameras are around and you're trying to make me look bad. I honestly don't understand what's going on."

Meg during Love Island's 'knowing you, knowing me' game. Picture: ITV

While they were having this conversation, Toni pointed out to Yasmin and Shakira: "Do you almost feel like Meg and D were cheating?"

And fans were quick to comment on this too. On X one said: "Toni clocks everything. Nothing gets past her! She even knows dejon and meg cheated!"

Another penned: "Meg and Dejon blatantly cheating on the challenge might be the last straw tbh.. cos how can u claim to be the “realest” couple when you can’t even be honest in a stupid game??"

Toni clocks everything 👏 👏



Nothing gets past her! She even knows dejon and meg cheated!#LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Amdz5TiYZA — All Things Love Island (@allthingsliuk) July 31, 2025

Meg & Dejon just blatantly cheating…babe you are not getting that 50k! They need to pack it in😭 #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/9JbqWfD6og — Justice 🐉 (@FlyGrlJustice) July 31, 2025

The fact that Megan and Dejon had to cheat in a game of “how well do you know your partner” when they’ve known each other for 7 weeks … and are bf & gf is INSANE😭 do I need to say anymore??? LOOOOL sad times man #loveislandUK pic.twitter.com/SHJY75jvIp — Mikasa.x (@Royalllle) July 31, 2025

So Meg and Dejon have resorted to cheating 🤦🏽‍♀️ just accept you don’t know each other #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK — Tee (@tee__stn) July 31, 2025

On TikTok, one fan said: "Not him dropping hints about the family answer... doing kiss signals... and mouthing the answer... They just HAD to win something : ( this just shows how much they don't know each other"

And another viewer said: "Dejon and Meg cheated so they can pretend to prove to people that they're the most compatible when seconds later, they're the complete opposite. Toni, Shakira & Yasmin speak literal FACTS!"

