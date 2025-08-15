Exclusive

15 August 2025, 13:04

Love Island's Dejon admits to 'cheating' during game in interview with Capital
Love Island's Dejon admits to 'cheating' during game in interview with Capital. Picture: Capital, ITV2

By Katie Smith

After viewers clocked that Meg and Dejon looked like they were cheating in the 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' game, Dejon has now confirmed he was doing it on purpose.

Remember when Love Island's Meg and Dejon were called out for apparently cheating during the 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' game to ensure they won? Well, turns out they actually did cheat – and got away with it!

After playing the game, in which they had to guess each other's answers, Meg and Dejon were called out by Toni who was convinced they were subtly hinting at their answers to each other in order to win.

Fans were also quick to point out that it looked like Dejon was revealing his answers before Meg wrote them down too.

Now, in a chat with Capital, Dejon has confessed that he actually did try and cheat during the game and even shopped Harry and Shakira in for cheating during the game, too.

Love Island viewers called Meg and Dejon out for appearing to 'cheat' at a game in order to win
Love Island viewers called Meg and Dejon out for appearing to 'cheat' at a game in order to win. Picture: ITV2

While playing 'Who Said That?!' alongside Meg, Dejon revealed that he did actively try to cheat so they could win the game.

"I know which one that we cheated at. We did, we did, it was like the 'Biggest Turn On' or something like that and then I was like– I was going like this," Dejon said, cracking up before making a 'kissy face' at Meg. "I remember."

"I don't even know if you saw that, did you see me doing that?" he then asked as Meg replied: "Yeah, but I didn't... No, I think I did, but then I think Ange might have hinted or something?"

Dejon continued: "And I think you knew it already, but like 'cause we was doing that and we was looking at each other and I was– I literally went like this, [kiss]."

Meg then relinquished their crown as the joint winners, saying that Shakira and Harry won outright. But it turns out they were cheating too!

"I caught Harry and Shakira cheating!," Dejon revealed with a laugh. "I said to Harry, 'Come on, you're better than that!'"

Watch Meg and Dejon's full interview below, and watch even more chats with the Love Island cast on Global Player.

Islanders Meg and Dejon on the most shocking Love Island quotes

