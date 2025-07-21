Love Island star Dejon's famous dad revealed

21 July 2025, 21:00

Who is Love Island's Dejon's famous dad?
Who is Love Island's Dejon's famous dad? Picture: ITV / Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Dejon has a famous father that he's never mentioned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams has been keeping a secret from viewers... it's that he has a famous dad!

Dejon is the son of footballer Gifton Noel-Williams. The football striker-turned-manager has played for league teams including Watford, Stoke City and Burnley but retired in 2010 due to a serious knee injury from years before.

Speaking about his dad before the villa, Dejon told ITV: "I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him. When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos.

"I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."

Meg and Dejon have been coupled up since day one
Meg and Dejon have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Dejon's famous dad?

Dejon's dad is 45-year-old football manager Gifton Noel-Williams who was Watford's top goalscorer when he was just 19. Between 1996 and 2010 he played for other teams like Stoke City, Real Murcia and Burnley.

After years of other coaching gigs, Gifton now works as the Technical Director for the Grenada Football Association which he started in June 2023.

Dejon isn't the only islander on series 12 that has famous relatives, as now dumped islanders Lucy Quinn and Giorgio Russo revealed they have celebrity in their family tree.

Gifton Noel Williams playing for Burnley in 2005
Gifton Noel Williams playing for Burnley in 2005. Picture: Alamy

While it was never aired on the show, Giorgio's sister is professional footballer Alessia Russo, best known for playing as a forward for Arsenal and the England national team (who are competing in the European Women's Championship).

Giorgio has since revealed Tommy Bradley and Conor Philips figured this out as soon as they found out his full name and he was surprised it was never shown in an episode.

And for Lucy, her claim to fame is her uncle Ray Quinn who's best known for his appearance on X Factor in 2006, where he finished in second place behind Leona Lewis.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Love Island's Helena responds to controversial tweets

Love Island star Helena's controversial tweets and backlash explained

Harrison addresses 'doing bits' with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on being intimate with Lauren after backlash

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Hot On Capital

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

Euphoria's Nika King is going viral for sharing her current job after not being asked back for season 3

Euphoria's Nika King praised for 'honest' kitchen video following exit from season 3

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Are Love Island Ben and Andrada still together?

Are Love Island's Ben and Andrada still together?

Love Island's Tommy and Lucy on Aftersun

Love Island's Tommy defends Lucy's voice note as she confirms it's real

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

2025 slanders with their famous relatives.

Love Island 2025 stars with famous family members revealed

Real reason Love Island's Harrison quit the show

Reason why Love Island's Harrison quit the show revealed

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

Is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

Love Island bombshell Lauren Wood has entered the villa.

Love Island's Lauren Wood: Age, job, where she's from, and more

Here's when Love Island season 12 is predicted to end

When does Love Island 2025 end and when is the final?

Love Island bombshell Angel Swift has entered the villa.

Who is Love Island bombshell Angel Swift? Age, job, where she's from and more

What is Italian Brainrot and who are the characters?

What is Italian Brainrot? Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala and the TikTok trend explained

Internet

Love Island star Emma's recent ex speaks out amid 'plans' to get back with Harry

Love Island star Emma's recent ex speaks out amid 'plans' to get back with Harry

Love Island star Boris Vidovic has already appeared on reality TV.

Love Island fans discover Boris' surprising past comments about 'falling in love on TV'

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison in bed together

What actually happened between Love Island's Harrison and Lauren?

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

More Movies & TV News

Love Island first look teases bombshell dumping as Angel arrives in the villa

Love Island first look teases shock dumping as bombshell Angel arrives in the villa

Love Island fans fume as Harry and Emma's 'game plan' is revealed

Love Island fans fume as Harry and Emma's 'game plan' is revealed

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has reportedly quit the show

Has Love Island's Harrison Solomon quit the show?

The Love Hypothesis' Tom Bateman casting has sparked a wave of hilarious Reylo memes

The Love Hypothesis memes explained: Why Tom Bateman's casting is so funny

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset