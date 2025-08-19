Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of disputing 'Surviving Dejon' book

Love Island's Dejon reveals he's "in the process" of challenging 'Surviving Dejon' book. Picture: Global/Niah Sienna

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams has said he's "challenging" the book 'Surviving Dejon' released by his alleged ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The alleged ex-girlfriend of Love Island series 12's Dejon Noel-Williams released the book 'Surviving Dejon' days after the Love Island final.

After briefly addressing the book via an Instagram statement suggesting that the claims in the book are false, Dejon told us that he is currently in the process of "challenging" it.

Niah Sienna, who is the sister if Dejon's half brother and adopted daughter of Dejon's dad, released a book claiming she had a secret, toxic relationship with Dejon years ago which led to her being ostracised from the family.

In the book, she claimed Dejon had taken her virginity and later detailed a violent experience where she alleged he had thrown her out of a car.

Dejon addressed the book 'Surviving Dejon'. Picture: Global

When asked about the book, Dejon said: "There's definitely a lot of untrue stories out there about me, which are very unfair. And, yeah, my family and friends, they know who I am. They know my heart. Even all of the islanders that I lived with, they all know my heart. I get along with all of them."

He continued: "And especially my Meg, she knows my heart as well. So, yeah, that's the most important thing that matters to me."

The reality TV star added: "I am in the process of challenging it. And, yeah, big up to all of my supporters, and thank you everyone so much."

Islanders Meg and Dejon on the most shocking Love Island quotes

After the book was released, Dejon took to Instagram to say: "I've stayed quiet, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t affected me. I hold my self accountable for my communication and everyday I’m growing as a person, so thank you for those who see the good in me.

"I’m not just a character on an entertainment reality tv show I’m also a human being with real emotions, some of the stuff I’ve seen said about me has been hard to deal with and they are the furthest thing from the truth.

"I questioned why people would do these things and it was getting me nowhere as I couldn’t understand and is something I would never do to somebody else but what’s kept me grounded is movement.

Niah Sienna released a book called 'Surviving Dejon'. Picture: TikTok

"Running, training, pushing myself when everything in my head feels heavy. It clears my mind, helps me breathe, reminds me of who I am outside of the noise."

He concluded by saying: "If you’re struggling mentally, I get it. I really do. You don’t have to have it all figured out just find that one thing that brings you back to yourself and take it one step at a time."

Niah has now removed the original trailer for the book as she has said she felt like it was "taking away from the overall message" of the book, which she said was never intended to "demonise" anyone.

She said the trailer served it's purpose in grabbing people's attention but added that some of the content creators that she featured in the trailer were unhappy to be associated with it.

At the time of writing, the book is still available. Niah concluded by saying: "The trailer's gone. I can put it back up if I want to. Or I can keep it down. But it wasn't taken down by TikTok, I took it down myself."

Read more Love Island here: