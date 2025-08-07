Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

7 August 2025, 17:31

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.
Dejon's relative called him a 'narcissist'. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Dejon’s relative has gone viral, after calling the Love Island star out in a video that other family members have asked to be taken down.

Love Island star Dejon Noel-Williams, has had quite an explosive return to the outside world. Not only has he released a statement responding to backlash, but a relative has been asked to 'take down' a viral video calling him a "narcissist".

Despite finding love on the show with fellow islander Meg Moore, his relationship has attracted heavy criticism from fans, fellow islanders and now his own family.

In the now-viral six-minute video, posted while Dejon was in the villa, his relative who was initially known as 'Dejon's sister' but later revealed as Dejon's brother's sister - branded him "manipulative" and "a narcissist".

Dejon and Meg at the firepit.
Dejon and Meg became a couple in the villa. Picture: ITV

Regardless of the expected criticism, Dejon's relative Niah decided to post a TikTok video, to "speak out, after being silent for way too long" about the past actions of the Love Island star.

In the video, Niah claimed that she's been calling Dejon "manipulative" and "a narcissist" to people for the past "10 years" but no one believed her claims.

At one point, she reflected that since the he first episode of the Love Island series, she knew "what was going to go down", saying: "It's just a shame because I don't want him to be seen like this. But I genuinely don't think that he sees that he's a narcissist, you know?"

In a recent video, Niah confirmed that Dejon is yet to reach out to her, but instead said she has been "contacted by four different family members" all on the same day, asking for her to take down the video.

Although, initially considering to take it down, Niah ultimately decided to keep it online as she "strongly believed everything she said".

Niah also took the time to clarify that she and Dejon are not 'blood' relatives or even step-siblings, instead she has a step brother who is related to Dejon, therefore has been around him.

At the end of the video, Niah implied that she is "working on something" that'll answer every single question that her newfound followers have had. She then added that she's going to be relying on "moral supporters" when she goes public with it.

Megan and Conor, Meg and Dejon, Tommy and Lucy.

Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together and who has split?

