Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash in emotional statement

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Since leaving the villa, islander Dejon has taken the time to address the backlash he received during his time on the show.

Making his return to social media, Love Island star Dejon Noel-Williams has released a statement, reflecting not only on his villa in the journey, but responding to backlash and "hate".

The OG islander connected with now-girlfriend Meg Moore on the first day and stayed together ever since. But Dejon's actions in their relationship received much criticism from both fans, and fellow islanders like Andrada Pop.

During his time in the villa, Dejon was accused of playing up to the cameras and many believed he wanted to maintained the 'happy couple' persona, in hopes of winning the £50k prize.

Meg and Dejon's relationship received widespread criticism. Picture: ITV

In a statement, the islander thanked fans for their support during his "rollercoaster" journey on the show, which caused a "fair share of hate".

Dejon said he was taking the steps to improve himself, stating: "I see how I communicated wasn't always the best and is something I'm definitely going to work on."

Despite learning of the criticism once leaving the villa, it seems the experience was worth it, as he said: "It was the summer of my life. I found love, made lifelong friendships, and experienced moments I'll never forget."

Many fans supported his response to the backlash, one said: "I see him taking accountability! Let him grow people...sheesh! Stay positive Dejon."

Another commented: "Don’t watch nothing my brudda you did well and won in a real life."

Fellow islanders showed their support too, Lucy Quinn commented "👏👏👏", while Giorgio Russo said "that’s my bro 🫶🏼".

While girlfriend Meg, said: "so proud of you , i love you always🤞🏼❤️."

