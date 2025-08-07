Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash in emotional statement

7 August 2025, 12:13

Dejon promo image and sitting.
Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on backlash. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Since leaving the villa, islander Dejon has taken the time to address the backlash he received during his time on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Making his return to social media, Love Island star Dejon Noel-Williams has released a statement, reflecting not only on his villa in the journey, but responding to backlash and "hate".

The OG islander connected with now-girlfriend Meg Moore on the first day and stayed together ever since. But Dejon's actions in their relationship received much criticism from both fans, and fellow islanders like Andrada Pop.

During his time in the villa, Dejon was accused of playing up to the cameras and many believed he wanted to maintained the 'happy couple' persona, in hopes of winning the £50k prize.

Meg and Dejon sitting together at the firepit.
Meg and Dejon's relationship received widespread criticism. Picture: ITV

In a statement, the islander thanked fans for their support during his "rollercoaster" journey on the show, which caused a "fair share of hate".

Dejon said he was taking the steps to improve himself, stating: "I see how I communicated wasn't always the best and is something I'm definitely going to work on."

Despite learning of the criticism once leaving the villa, it seems the experience was worth it, as he said: "It was the summer of my life. I found love, made lifelong friendships, and experienced moments I'll never forget."

Many fans supported his response to the backlash, one said: "I see him taking accountability! Let him grow people...sheesh! Stay positive Dejon."

Another commented: "Don’t watch nothing my brudda you did well and won in a real life."

Fellow islanders showed their support too, Lucy Quinn commented "👏👏👏", while Giorgio Russo said "that’s my bro 🫶🏼".

While girlfriend Meg, said: "so proud of you , i love you always🤞🏼❤️."

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island winners Toni and Cach during the final

Are Love Island winners Toni and Cach still together?

Love Island 2025 finalists Ty, Cach, Harry, Shakira and Jamie

Love Island 2025 finalists share first pictures as they arrive at UK airport

Hot On Capital

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

Justin Bieber 'Yukon' lyrics meaning and who features on it explained

The real meaning behind Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' lyrics and who features on it explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh really is

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans outraged after realising who Kayleigh actually is

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

Why was The Sims 5 cancelled?

EA explains real reason why The Sims 5 will never be released

Harry and Shakira in the garden and with a doll.

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops huge Belly and Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops devastating Conrad easter egg with Harry Styles song

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez's age and sudden growth spurt explained

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over his age

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie

Love Island's Yasmin shares "heartbreak" of losing her cat Miaow Miaow

The Summer I Turned Pretty book reveals exactly what Belly thinks in the peach scene

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

Why does Wednesday have black tears? The real meaning behind season 2 mystery explained

The real meaning of Wednesday's black tears explained in Wednesday season 2

Tommy and Ben promo images.

Reality star who kissed Love Island's Tommy and Ben breaks silence

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren at the live final where Toni won with Cach

Love Island fans spot Harrison making awkward blunder during live stream

Toni's promo image and smiling.

Love Island's Toni reportedly set to get her own spin-off TV series

Love Island winner Toni and finalist Yasmin

When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles
Megan and Conor, Meg and Dejon, Tommy and Lucy.

Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together and who has split?

More Movies & TV News

What time does Wednesday season 2 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Angel and Shakira and Conor sitting together.

Three Love Island stars tried to quit the villa in dramatic scenes cut from the show

Cach and Toni final promo image and cuddling on the terrace.

Love Island's Cach drops major bombshell to Toni off-camera before winning show

Who won Love Island 2025?

Love Island 2025 winners are Toni and Cach

Cach's promo image and with his partner on UK dating show.

Love Island's Cach has a surprising TV dating show past

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton