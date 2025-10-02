Love Island's Dejon forced to respond to Meg cheating allegations

Dejon and Alima have both responded to claims that they shared 'flirty' messages.

2 October 2025, 11:11

Love Island's Dejon has been accused of cheating on Meg
Love Island's Dejon has been accused of cheating on Meg. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams has addressed claims he was sending 'flirty' messages to Alima Gagigo behind to Meg Moore's back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore became boyfriend and girlfriend on the last series of Love Island. They were dumped from the villa just days before the final but appeared to go from strength to strength back in the UK.

Rumours of infidelity began when Love island's Emma Munro shared a TikTok saying she was "sitting on information that could ruin an entire relationship".

Someone commented, "Is it about ahelele ahlelas 😂😂 x" and Emma liked the comment (ahelele ahlelas has become synonymous with Dejon among online fans) . It was then reported by a tabloid source that Dejon had been texting Love Island co-star Alima Gagigo.

Dejon is currently dating Megan Moore
Dejon is currently dating Megan Moore. Picture: Instagram

"It’s so messy. Everyone knows Dejon has sent Alima these flirty messages behind Meg’s back," the source alleged.

They went on: "Alima isn’t entertaining it, she’s so busy and thriving outside the villa and wouldn’t ever move to another woman’s man. But Dejon sent these texts openly and all the Islanders are talking about it."

After the allegations caused a stir online, both Dejon and Alima have responded.

Alima shut down claims that Dejon had sent her flirty messages
Alima shut down claims that Dejon had sent her flirty messages. Picture: Instagram

Taking to TikTok, Alima said: "I was actually not going to address this at all, it just doesn't make sense at all. But I thought I'd come on here to let you guys know that me and Dejon are just friends, we've always been friends.

"He's basically like my older brother and we've not been flirting at all so I don't know where that information has come from, it's totally fake news."

She went on: "I genuinely don't even have the time in my life right now to flirt with ab guy over text messages, never mind one who's got a girlfriend. That's completely out of my character."

Love Island's Dejon shut down claims that he had been sending flirty messages to Alima
Love Island's Dejon shut down claims that he had been sending flirty messages to Alima. Picture: Instagram

Dejon has also shut down the claims, writing on Instagram: "Guys don't believe everything you read, the only person I'm exchanging flirty messaged with is my girlfriend @megann.mooree."

Just days before this, Dejon wished Megan a happy birthday saying she had been the woman who "changed" him. "Because of you I believe in love," he wrote in a sweet tribute to her.

