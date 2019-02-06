Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham’s Shock Cocaine Confession

6 February 2019, 12:03 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 12:59

Dani has had enough.
Dani has had enough. Picture: ITV

Dani Dyer has lashed out at people for ‘judging’ her and her family over boyfriend Jack Fincham’s cocaine confession.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer is ‘sick’ of having to comment on things written about her in the press, particularly a recent story about boyfriend Jack Fincham taking cocaine.

Jack hit headlines on Tuesday when a story broke that he had taken the drug on a night out.

Here’s The Real Reason Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham Split & It’s Pretty Ridic

The shock revelation prompted reports that Dani’s mum, Joanne, had gone to their shared flat to remove her belongings.

However, the 23-year-old has now hit back and claimed she ‘doesn’t deserve’ the constant news coverage and scrutiny.

She said: “Sick of having to comment about my life! And people judging me and judging MY family! Nobody knows any facts or truth about me. Sick of people judging my relationship that they know nothing about! I don’t deserve any of this.”

She added: “I can’t believe I’m commenting on a paper but when my family are constantly brought up I can’t bare it. MY family have done nothing but always love and support jack through good times and bad. So don’t send me messages and judge something you know nothing about!”

