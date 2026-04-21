Love Island's Dami Hope reveals exact timeline of Indiyah Polack cheating scandal

Love Island's Dami Hope opening up on of Indiyah Polack split on the We Need To Talk podcast. Picture: We Need To Talk podcast / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Dami Hope has broken his silence on Indiyah Polack cheating on him with Inside's Marlon Garcia.

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Dami Hope has chosen to speak out on his and Indiyah Polack's split for the first time in conversation with Paul C Brunson on his podcast, We Need To Talk.

Dami and Indiyah came third on the eighth series of Love Island and instantly became fan-favourites. Since their time on the show fans have followed their relationship religiously.

Sadly, just after they celebrated their three year anniversary it was revealed that Indiyah had cheated on Dami with her Inside co-star Marlon Garcia.

A video of the incident began circulating online, forcing Indiyah to address what she'd done. Despite the cheating scandal flooding all our timelines, Dami chose to stay quiet.

Now, he's explained why he didn't address it earlier, shared the exact moment he saw the video, and set the record straight on the timeline of their split.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack split in December 2026. Picture: Getty

When the video of Indiyah came out, she shared a post to her Instagram story saying: "I am aware of the video that has been shared online.

"I made a mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I understand the hurt this has caused. I won't be commenting further."

Despite the obvious backlash she received, rumours began to swirl speculating that her and Dami had split before she was seen kissing Marlon and therefore, she wasn't in the wrong.

Dami has now cleared this up, confirming it happened when they were together but the video came out much later, after they'd already ended things.

He added that he had been keeping up appearances in the interim because he didn't want to make the split public yet, but used his New Year's dump to soft launch their split.

Marlon also addressed the video of him and Indiyah and said she wasn't "fake". Picture: Instagram

Indiyah and Marlon were spotted kissing on December 3rd, and Dami revealed that he found out about two days later when she came forward to admit it. Her confession came after he questioned how she had gone out the night of Dec 3rd and didn't return home until 1pm the next day.

After he found out he said he told her he couldn't be in the relationship any longer. However, because they were still living together and he wanted to avoid going public about the split he was processing the split privately.

Paul then asked about how he felt at the time and he explained that he was "angry" but after seeing the video he feels she actually played down what happened and he had to process it for a second time.

Dami Hope Exclusive On Break Up with Indiyah “Her Story Didn’t Add Up”

"I felt like why would you do that? Why would you disrespect me and us like that? For what, for a short time you had on a show? Do you know what I mean, because the show wasn't even about love," Dami shared.

"It's okay for you to go out and make friends with the opposite sex and stuff like that but there's boundaries in play," he began to add before correcting himself and saying: "This isn't even a boundary cross, this is like you don't do this if you're in a relationship."

He said that by processing the breakup privately, he was trying to keep them away from "the embarrassment of it online". He said that was why he was still showed up at her birthday soon after, insisting that he did that for public appearances and not because they were still together.

Eventually he felt ready to hint at their split by sharing a photo dump of his last year on New Year's Eve that didn't include her. This then sparked split speculation but it wasn't reported until a few days later by sources. Around a week after the reason for their split was confirmed when the video was released.

Indiyah Polack admitted she "made a mistake". Picture: Getty

Dami revealed that he watched that video in real time with the rest of the internet: "I have to listen to everybody's phone ping at the same time. It was like all of my friends, all on their phones getting this video, it comes up [on] TikTok. And I have to look at everyone - and myself - watch this video... and everyone's in shock.

"'Cause it's one thing hearing it, but seeing it feels way more than how it was expressed to me and it's embarrassing and it's disrespectful."

He ended the conversation on Indiyah saying that that he stayed quiet until now because he didn't want "something beautiful" to end like that and that he still "genuinely cared for her".

Adding: "I loved her, I cared for her, I'd been with her for so long, there's a level of care I'll always have. So at the end of the day, I'm not trying to bash her, I don't want anything bad to happen to her... I want her to still be good."

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