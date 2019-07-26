Curtis Pritchard Shuts Down Maura Higgins’ Sexual Advances – And Love Island Fans Have A Theory Why

Curtis Pritchard was seen rejecting partner Maura Higgins in bed on Thursday night.

Love Island couple Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have been coupled up for two weeks, seemingly getting frisky beneath the sheets on more than one occasion.

But on Thursday night’s show (26 July) the Irish ring girl was left frustrated after climbing onto her man only for him to tell her “tonight is not the night”.

The following morning Maura was not in a good mood, venting about her frustration to pal Molly-Mae Hague.

Curtis rejected Maura's sexual advances on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Curtis later told the brunette bombshell: “I just wanted to talk with you because last night the thing that happened in bed and stuff. Don’t take that the wrong way at all.

“Because literally everything that had gone on to do with four people had left, two of your best friends, two of my best friends, and looking after the babies and everything, drained it out of me as well because I couldn’t sleep.”

He added: “In bed I was just, I had a headache, what Anna said was playing on my mind and stuff, I’d love to rip the clothes off you and everything, I’d love to do all of that, but last night was so not the time.

“Nothing that’s gone on has been a problem, I just want to reassure you and let you know that there’s nothing wrong.”

Maura accepted Curtis’ apology however, saying: “I don’t want us bickering either.”

Fans have a theory as to why Curtis rejected Maura’s advances, after he explained before he went in the villa that he didn’t want to have sex on national TV and also discussed his wishes to go on Strictly – where his brother AJ Pritchard is one of the professionals.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins had a romantic date on Thursday's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“We know Love Island ain’t really about love, they go in for the money and opportunity of a long career in entertainment, love is secondary. Maybe Curtis doesn’t wanna have sex with Maura in the villa because when he comes out he doesn’t want to be known as that guy who had sex in the villa,” one person pointed out, as another said: “Curtis is only there to win 50k... and maybe get a job on strictly with his brother [sic].”

Before he entered Love Island, Curtis said he’d like to go on Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “Joining Strictly is an opportunity that I would never turn down but who knows.”

The 23 year old also discussed the possibility of having sex on TV, but said he wouldn’t be doing the deed in the villa.

“I won’t be having sex on TV – that’s a private matter, if somebody does that, that’s what they want to do but it’s not what I would like to do.

“I feel it’s a very private matter and should be done behind closed doors, not for the world to see. It should be between you and your loved one.”

It was revealed earlier on in the series producers have decided not to show the islanders' sex scenes this year, as ITV bosses are said to be worried about affecting their mental health.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

