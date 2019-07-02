Exclusive

Why Love Island's Curtis Pritchard Is Having Doubts About Amy Hart Romance – According To One Dumped Islander

Curtis Pritchard has left viewers stunned on Love Island after revealing his doubts about his romance with Amy Hart.

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart were dubbed the ‘mum and dad’ of the Love Island villa after coupling up right at the start of the series and staying strong throughout the series.

The couple even became ‘half boyfriend and girlfriend’ after nearly two weeks, but when they were separated as the girls entered Casa Amor, Curtis started to doubt their blossoming relationship.

Curtis Pritchard has been having doubts about his romance with Amy Hart. Picture: ITV2

In the teaser for Tuesday night’s episode, Curtis was seen telling new girl Jourdan Riane he would pick her over Amy after confiding in pal Tommy Fury he felt something was missing from his relationship.

He also claimed there’s “not a physical attraction” to Amy, a remark which had many viewers adamant he’s playing a game.

But dumped islander Arabella Chi reckons she knows why Curtis’ head has been turned, and she thinks it has something to do with the fact this is Amy's first relationship.

Speaking exclusively to Capital, Arabella explained: “I don’t think Curtis’ head is going to fully do a 360. This might actually do him good because, even though these thoughts have gone through his mind, I feel like he is still going to stay with Amy and maybe he’s realised there are certain things he still needs to talk to her about.”

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart have been coupled up since the start of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“With it being her first relationship, there are perhaps things she does that don’t sit right. This might make him think, ‘I do really like Amy but I do need to talk to her about certain things’,” the model added.

During Monday night’s episode (1st July), Curtis was trying to make sense of the thoughts in his head, thinking out loud: “Is it a physical attraction that’s not there?”

Michael then asked him: “Is it a physical attraction that’s not there or is that sometimes when Amy is talking about things, it winds you up? Because you don’t like the fact it can come across as b****y.”

Curtis confirmed: “Yes. And it can. 100 per cent” to which Michael suggested: “You need to think with both your head and your heart.”

The scenes came after the professional dancer’s mum and brother AJ revealed their thoughts on Curtis’ budding relationship.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “He’s found someone that he can be himself around, and I don’t think his head could be turned. You have to be friends before you enter a relationship, or a ‘half relationship’.”

The dancing professional’s Strictly Come Dancing star brother AJ agreed, adding: “They look so happy and at ease with each other, which is the most important thing.”

Debi continued: “I thought it was really cute that he asked her to be his half girlfriend. “Amy seems really nice, so I’m pleased for them both. I don’t see why they wouldn’t work on the outside.”

Love Island continues weekdays on ITV2 at 9pm.

