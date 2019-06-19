Love Island Viewers Think Curtis Pritchard 'Doesn't Like' Amy Hart After He Wipes His Mouth After Kiss

19 June 2019, 11:17

Fans think Curtis Pritchard doesn't like Amy Hart anymore
Fans think Curtis Pritchard doesn't like Amy Hart anymore. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Curtis Pritchard's awkward move last night has got people wondering if his Love Island relationship is so strong after all.

Viewers spotted something on last night's Love Island that's got them wondering if the seemingly most solid couple in the villa, Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart's foundations could be crumbling when Curtis abruptly wiped his mouth after pecking Amy after re-coupling on Tuesday's episode.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Amy and Curtis coupled up with one another once more, in what turned out to be the first dumping of the series, with Lucie Donlan's former partner Joe Garratt and newbie Elma Pazar getting kicked off the show in a dramatic episode.

However, as they shared a peck after taking their seats around the fire pit, Curtis dramatically wiped his mouth with his arm and sent Twitter into meltdown with people wondering if he's second guessing jumping into a relationship with the air hostess.

One user wrote: "Curtis wiping his lips after kissing Amy is definitely the highlight of the series so far" and another asking 'Wait, did Curtis really just wipe Amy's kiss off wtf."

As we know from previous years, seemingly solid couples have started to crumble when new islanders are put into the villa, (Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson, anyone?) and Amy has found herself at the centre of a drama involving Lucie Donlan who she's fallen out with and been accused of being 'mean' to.

People commented on Amy's expression when Joe coupled back up with Lucie last week and being accused of 'singling her out' for not hanging around with the girls as much as the boys.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt

Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Dumped Love Island Contestant Who Owns A Catering Company In London
Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island

Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home
Lucie has had a tough few days in the villa.

Has Lucie Donlan Left Love Island? Viewers Speculate Online Ahead Of Tonight's Brutal Dumping
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague had their first kiss

Why Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague’s Kiss Was ‘Biggest Of The Series’ Says Love Island: The Morning After Podcast Host Kim Cetinay
The Love Island villa is available to hire

Where Is The Love Island Villa In Majorca, Can You Rent It Out For Your Holiday And How Much Does It Cost?

Hot On Capital

Ed Sheeran has an epic album of collaborations on the way

Ed Sheeran New Album: Tracklist, Release Date And Who Features On 'No.6 Collaborations' Project

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande has hinted at a collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Collaborating With Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes teased a collaboration with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Teases New Collaboration With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

Selena Gomez has removed Instagram from her phone

Selena Gomez Deletes Instagram: 'It Made Me Look At My Body Differently'
Billie Eilish doesn't want to be the face of pop music

Billie Eilish Gets 'Annoyed' By People Calling Her The 'Face Of Pop'
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins? The Love Island Star Who’s Worked With Liam Payne

More Movies & TV News

Little Mix discuss the pressures of Love Island

Little Mix Say The Pressure Of Love Island Is 'A Lot' For Contestants

Little Mix

Meet Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer, Lucie Donlan

Who Is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Surfer From Newquay
The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As Tommy Fury Returns To Molly-Mae And Michael And Amber Make It Official
Viewers of Love Island are concerned for Lucie Donlan

Malin Andersson Begs Love Island Producers To Check In On Lucie Donlan
Kylie Jenner slams Jordyn Woods for hurting Khloé Kardashian

WATCH: KUWTK Finale Shows Khloé Kardashian Discovering Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating