Love Island Viewers Think Curtis Pritchard 'Doesn't Like' Amy Hart After He Wipes His Mouth After Kiss

Fans think Curtis Pritchard doesn't like Amy Hart anymore. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Curtis Pritchard's awkward move last night has got people wondering if his Love Island relationship is so strong after all.

Viewers spotted something on last night's Love Island that's got them wondering if the seemingly most solid couple in the villa, Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart's foundations could be crumbling when Curtis abruptly wiped his mouth after pecking Amy after re-coupling on Tuesday's episode.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Amy and Curtis coupled up with one another once more, in what turned out to be the first dumping of the series, with Lucie Donlan's former partner Joe Garratt and newbie Elma Pazar getting kicked off the show in a dramatic episode.

However, as they shared a peck after taking their seats around the fire pit, Curtis dramatically wiped his mouth with his arm and sent Twitter into meltdown with people wondering if he's second guessing jumping into a relationship with the air hostess.

One user wrote: "Curtis wiping his lips after kissing Amy is definitely the highlight of the series so far" and another asking 'Wait, did Curtis really just wipe Amy's kiss off wtf."

WHY DID CURTIS WIPE HIS FACE LIKE THAT!? #lovelsland — Ben Hurst (@TheRealBenHurst) June 18, 2019

Curtis wiping his lips after kissing Amy is definitely the highlight of the series so far #LoveIsIand — Luke Reid (@luke_reid30) June 18, 2019

Curtis wiped his lips straight away my goddd so fake #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fFmKoWWMJu — Love Island Memes (@l0ve1slandmemes) June 18, 2019

As we know from previous years, seemingly solid couples have started to crumble when new islanders are put into the villa, (Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson, anyone?) and Amy has found herself at the centre of a drama involving Lucie Donlan who she's fallen out with and been accused of being 'mean' to.

People commented on Amy's expression when Joe coupled back up with Lucie last week and being accused of 'singling her out' for not hanging around with the girls as much as the boys.

THIS GIRL JUST CAN'T BE HAPPY FOR ANYONE BUT HERSELF JESUS CHRIST #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xshOdis0FS — MJC (@mattjcartwrigh1) June 16, 2019

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After