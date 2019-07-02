WATCH: Curtis Pritchard Admits He ‘Doesn’t Even Feel Bad’ About Wanting To Ditch Amy Hart For New Girl Jourdan Riane In Explosive Preview

2 July 2019, 15:56 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 16:00

Love Island’s Amy Hart will confess she ‘loves’ Curtis Pritchard on tonight’s episode, but unbeknown to her, he’s cracking on with newbie Jourdan Riane in the main villa. And he 'doesn't even feel bad' about it!

Casa Amor has well and truly rocked Love Island this week. And tonight we’ll see each of the original Islanders decide whether they want to remain with their partners or couple up with one of the newcomers.

The couples have only been split up for less than week, but some serious cracks are starting to show. Particularly for Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart.

In a teaser clip for tonight’s episode, Curtis vows to be ‘true’ to himself and admits he’s having dates about his future with the air hostess. He then sits new girl Jourdan down and reveals he’d choose her if ‘the recoupling was in half an hour’.

Chatting to Tommy Fury, he says: “I just need to be true to myself… I’m always thinking about other people.

"I went in for that kiss with Jourdan to try and give me clarity to see if she is the girl for me or if it’s Amy.”

Opening up about his true feelings for Amy, he says: “I have a good relationship with Amy.

"I have a good connection with Amy, she’s a lovely young lady, she’s fascinating.

"I could see things working with her... But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days.

"Loads of people have walked into the villa, I’ve not even looked at anyone.

"This is why I don’t know why you have swayed me in a different direction.

"You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you’ve got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.”

He added: “I’m shocked, really shocked. I didn’t think I would be turned.

"I’m thinking with my gut and my heart now… If a Recoupling was in half an hour, I’d be going off my gut, I’d choose you.”

But over at Casa Amor Amy can be seen telling the girls how their time apart has made her realise she ‘loves’ him.

This is gonna be so dramatic! We can’t watch…

