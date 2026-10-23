Here's every Love Island UK couple that has children together

Here's every Love Island couple that has children together. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Now that Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde revealed they're expecting, who else from Love Island went on to have children? Here's a full list of all the Love Island couples who now have kids together.

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Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi has just announced that she's having a baby with fellow Love Island alumni, Tyrique Hyde. And while they never appeared on the show at the same time, it's got people wondering - who else from Love Island has had a baby?

We love it when Love Island is successful, and while the term 'the Love Island curse' is often thrown around as soon as couples from the show split, there have actually been some wonderful success stories to come out of the villa that have resulted in happy couples going on to have kids or even get married. Just this year, Love Island All Stars winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare tied the knot.

Other Love Island stars like Georgia Harrison and Shaughna Phillips have had babies after finding love outside of the show, but in this page we're going to take you though all the Love Island couples that went on to have children together.

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde have announced they're expecting. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Series 5, 2019)

After come in second place on the second series of Love Island, Molly-Mae and Tommy have had many relationship milestones.

And while they did briefly split they are back together and parents to their daughter Bambi who was born in January 2023 and their son Midas who was born in May 2026.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have two children. Picture: Instagram

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt ( Series 3, 2017)

After finishing as runners up on the third series of Love Island, Camilla and Jamie went on to have three children together: Nell (born 2020), Nora (born 2022), and Brodie (born 2024). They also tied the knot and married in 2021.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have three children. Picture: Mike Marsland/Getty

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever (Series 3, 2017)

While Jessica and Dom left the villa at different times, their love prevailed! They married soon after the show and in 2019 welcomed their first son, Presley. Then in 2022 they had their second baby boy but they've never officially announced his name.

Jessica Shears (now Lever) and Dom Lever have two children. Picture: Justin Goff Photos/Getty

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey (Series 2, 2016)

After winning the show in 2016, Cara and Nath briefly split in 2017. But now they're back together, married and have twi children. Their son Freddie was born in December 2017 and they daughter Delilah arrived in July 2020.

Cara Delahoyde (now Delahoyde-Massey) and Nathan Massey have two children. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (Series 2, 2016)

Olivia and Alex were the runners-up in 2016 and have gone on to have a very successful relationship, marrying in 2018. In 2022 the couple welcomed their son Abel and in 2025 their daughter Siena was born.

Olivia Buckland (now Bowen) and Alex Bowen have two children. Picture: Instagram

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison (Series 1, 2015)

After coming fourth in the first-ever Love Island series, Cally and Luis welcomed their daughter Vienna in 2017. The pair sadly split soon after their daughter was born.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have one child together. Picture: Anthony Harvey/Getty

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