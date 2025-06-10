Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from past winner

10 June 2025, 17:46

Love Island's Conor Phillips reveals advice he received from previous winner.

By Jenny Medlicott

Love Island’s Conor Philips has revealed he was given advice for the show from a past winner.

After weeks of anticipation and rumours about the upcoming series of Love Island 2025, it’s finally here and 12 new singletons are ready to find love.

This year’s cast has seen a variety of people from different backgrounds join the lineup, from an air hostess to a landscape gardener and even models.

But one of the later additions to the cast was Irish rugby player Conor Philips, 25, who was cast as Kyle Ashman’s replacement.

And now it turns out that Conor has not only rubbed shoulders with one of the former winners of Love Island, but also received some sage advice about how to handle his time on the show.

Conor has been coupled up with Helena
Conor has been coupled up with Helena. Picture: ITV

Speaking to OK!, Conor said that he had previously met fellow Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea who won the show back in 2019.

Greg O’Shea won the show alongside Amber Gill, although the pair split just weeks after it ended. He has since gone on to get engaged to his girlfriend after they reportedly started dating in 2023.

Conor said of his meeting with the former winner: “I do know Greg [O'Shea], yes.

"I spoke to Greg and he just said, 'Be yourself. It's a really, really, really cool experience that not many people get to enjoy. Take it day by day, and be yourself.'"

Conor added: "He was like, 'My advice might be a bit different, but I won.'"

Conor said he’s looking for a “dominant woman” heading into the Love Island villa.
Conor said he’s looking for a “dominant woman” heading into the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

The 25-year-old said that his main goal heading into the show was to enjoy the experience, but did admit it would be “unreal” if he happened to win.

He continued: “I'm going in there exactly taking his advice, enjoying the whole experience, trying to be myself in there. If that means I end up winning, unreal. If I don't, what an experience.”

Ahead of his entrance to the villa, Conor said that he was looking for a woman who “is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic”.

