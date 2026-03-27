Love Island's Ciaran Davies breaks silence on reason for Samie Elishi split

Love Island's Ciaran Davies breaks silence on reason for Samie Elishi split. Picture: YouTube @notmybagg / Instagram @samieelishi

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars winner Ciaran Davies has shared his side of his split from Samie Elishi.

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Love Island All Stars fans were left disappointed when it was revealed that series three winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies had called it quits less than three weeks after they won the show.

It was said at the time by tabloid sources that the split happened because Ciaran wasn't well adapting to Samie's busy work life, saying that communication was needed but "she just wasn’t hearing from him".

Now, in a new interview, Ciaran has vehemently denied these claims, saying that he was actually the one to reach out multiple times and she ghosted him before breaking up with him over the phone. He's also hinted that there may have been some crossover between him and her new beau Tyrique Hyde which he says makes him look like a "fool".

While Samie has already claimed a lot of what he's shared is untrue, here's everything he's said about how their breakup came about.

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies won Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Ciaran revealed that their split was not a mutual decision but a choice made by Samie while she was away in New York after she essentially ghosted him.

Explaining the events that led to the split, Ciaran said that after a great week or so together after the villa, Samie returned to London and "things started to change a bit".

"We're messaging and stuff, I'm trying to message her. Obviously I knew she was busy that week because she was going to New York, she had a lot of brand stuff to do as well,” he said.

“So I’d message her, we’d message and then there’d be a while that she didn’t get back to me. And I was like, ‘Yeah I know she’s busy she’s got work on, work stuff to do.’ I was just like, ‘Message me when you can’.

“Then the messages started to get very very distant. Very distant. And I felt like the energy wasn’t being matched. You know I’d message her about 7 8 o’clock and I wouldn’t hear back. Then it’s the next day like 11 o’clock in the morning and I’ve still not heard back.

“So I’d send her a message like, ‘Everything good? Are you okay?’”

Ciaran Davies addressed his split from Samie Elishi on the Not My Bagg podcast. Picture: YouTube @notmybagg

He explained that while he wasn’t getting any replies she was being active on her socials but he didn’t think anything of it because it’s her job.

Then, the day before she flew to New York they had a "two minute" phone call and she said she’d call him back but never did. By this point he said he could feel that the relationship had become “one sided”.

After two days of no messages, not even a ‘I’ve landed safe’ text, Ciaran said he made the decision to ring her because he knew it “wasn’t right”. “I rang her and she didn’t answer and I’m like, ‘Cool, I’ll leave it there.’

“Then she messaged me saying, ‘I’ll ring you later’, this is during New York as well - like two days into New York… she rang me and yeah, that’s where it ended."

Ciaran chose to not divulge on the details on the phone call as he said it would be unfair on her. He added: “It would be easy for me to give a PR answer like, ‘Oh yeah it was both of our decision’. I’ll be honest, not on my end.”

He also shut down claims made by tabloid sources about a lack of effort on his side or that he was intimated by how much work she was getting.

EXCLUSIVE: Ciaran Davies CONFIRMS Samie Break Up, “Tyrique Sent Her Flowers!” & RETURNING The £50K…

One person who has been placed in the middle of their split is Tyrique, who's dating Samie now.

Addressing their new found romance, Ciaran shared some information that suggests some crossover between him and Tyrique dating Samie, but said he couldn’t confirm this for sure.

He said: “This is where it gets a little bit worse. With him, yeah do your thing, we’re not boys, we ain’t mates, fair whatever.

"But basically during that time before New York, when we were still sort of seeing each other, technically seeing each other, I sent flowers to her house. And I found out, literally a day, maybe two days ago that he had also sent flowers to her house. How he got the address… I will never know."

Samie has been quick to call Ciaran's account of their split "b-------", saying via Snapchat: "A lot of that is b------- what's being said, so yeah. Three sides to every story; you've got one side, the second side and then the truth baby."

Samie Elishi speaks out after reports

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