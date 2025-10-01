Surprising Love Island couple split after whirlwind romance

1 October 2025, 15:05

A surprising Love Island couple have split after whirlwind romance
A surprising Love Island couple have split after whirlwind romance. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island stars have split after a short-lived romance.

You might have missed it, but after staring on the latest series of Love Island, Emily Moran had reportedly started dating season 11's Ciaran Davies.

At the start of August, the pair had sparked dating rumours by sharing Instagram stories at the same mini golf bar in Cardiff. The speculation was then confirmed by the pair when they were papped on a double date with Love Island's Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood in Manchester.

Emily and Ciaran first connected when Emily was dumped from the villa and he reached out to her. According to sources they had an instant spark and were "getting to know each other on a more romantic level".

But now it's been reported that their whirlwind romance has come to an end.

Ciaran on Love Island series 11 and Emily on Love Island series 12
Ciaran on Love Island series 11 and Emily on Love Island series 12. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Emily and Ciaran split?

Both hailing from Wales, the pair seemed like a match made in heaven but a source told the tabloids: "Emily and Ciaran both decided to call it quits as it just wasn't working out between the pair of them."

At the time of writing, neither Emily or Ciaran have addressed their split.

Emily was on the latest Love Island series, where she had a romance with Tommy Bradley which was cut short by Casa Amor bombshell Lucy Quinn.

Whereas, Ciaran was on the show last year, where he coupled up with Nicole Samuel. The couple made it to the final and came second behind Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

Emily arrived as a bombshell
Emily arrived as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

Confirming their split, in conversation with Fake Bake (via Daily Star), Nicole said: "We were very lucky in that we didn’t break up on bad terms, it wasn’t that he did anything wrong or did anything wrong."

Explaining the reason for the split, she said: "I was so busy with work, and he had loads of commitments. When you come out of that bubble, the real world sets in.

"You fall in love in the villa, but then you have to learn about each other on the outside. I’m lucky I’m ok. We’re still friends, if I see him around I will speak to him."

Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024
Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024. Picture: Instagram

Now that Ciaran is a single man again, the rumours that he's set for the upcoming series of Love Island All Stars might just be true.

A source has told the tabloids: "Ciaran was a huge fan favourite and his relationship with Nicole was a massive storyline when he was on the show the first time. He’s in super early talks to appear on All Stars."

