Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Ciaran Davies is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Ciaran Davies is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Ciaran Davies is back and ready to find ‘the one’ in sunny South Africa for Love Island All Stars 2026.

The Welsh lad first hit our TV screens in 2024 when he appeared on Love Island series 11. The OG islander had a near-perfect villa experience, remaining loyal to Nicole Samuel throughout the show. However, they only lasted a few months on the outside world before they were plagued by the 'Love Island curse' and broke up.

Before attempting to find love for a second time, Ciaran has said he plans to be "more open-minded" and just enjoy the experience for "what it is".

As we watch Ciaran tackle his 'unfinished business' in the villa, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Ciaran Davies is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies?

Ciaran is 23 years old. When he starred on series 11 he was only 21 years old.

Where is Love Island's Ciaran from?

The All Stars contestant is from a small town in South Wales called Pencoed.

What season of Love Island was Ciaran Davies on?

Ciaran first appeared on series 11 of Love Island in 2024. He arrived on day one and had coupled up with Nicole by day 5.

The pair stayed together for the rest of the series, and came second place at the final behind winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

Ciaran and Nicole came second on Love Island series 11. Picture: ITV

What happened between Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel?

After the Welsh lovebirds left the villa, the couple moved in together in Wales, where they're both from. However, four months later the pair sadly split, though they insisted they would remain good friends.

Nicole later explained the reason for the split, saying: "I was so busy with work, and he had loads of commitments. When you come out of that bubble, the real world sets in."

What is Love Island's Ciaran's Instagram?

You can find Ciaran's socials here: @ciarandaviesss

