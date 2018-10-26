The Love Island Cast Are Set To Reunite For A Christmas Special Even Though Most Have Split Up

26 October 2018, 14:50

The Love Island cast could be reuniting for a Christmas special.
The Love Island cast could be reuniting for a Christmas special. Picture: ITV

The producers are apparently planning to get this year’s cast back together for the festive special.

Most of this year’s Love Island couples might have split up but it looks like the reality stars might be reunited as ITV bosses are planning a Christmas special of the show.

Georgia Steel 'Met With Celebs Go Dating' One Day After Split From Sam Bird

Although only four of this year’s couples are still together, the producers are planning to bring them all together for the seasonal special.

An ITV source revealed, “Bosses have been wanting to get the cast back together for a few years now but have finally been given the green light because of the success of this year’s show.

“They know exactly the kind of drama that viewers want to see and getting together the couples who have split will certainly make for tense viewing.

“Producers are in the process of getting people to sign up and they are hoping that everybody agrees to it.”

The source added, “Lots of ideas have been floated around including bringing back some of the old stars. If they get on well with this year’s contestants then sparks could fly.”

We can’t wait!

The Love Island cast could be reuniting for a Christmas special.

