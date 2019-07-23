Chris Hughes Questions If This Year’s Love Island Stars Even Like Each Other After Jordan Hames Reveals He Fancies India Reynolds

Chris Hughes questioned whether this year's islanders actually like each other. Picture: ITV2 / GETTY

Love Island star Chris Hughes has questioned whether this year’s cast actually like one another.

Chris Hughes, who took part in Love Island 2017, reckons this year’s contestants are more concerned about the public’s perception than coupling up with someone they like.

After Jordan Hames revealed he’s had his head turned by India Reynolds – one day after making Anna Vakili his girlfriend – Chris took to Twitter to say: “Has Jordan just thinked [sic] about the public’s view on Anna for longevity by potentially switching it up for India? Does anyone in this villa actually like anyone?”

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend's tweet was soon flooded with comments from fans, with many correcting his spelling error before agreeing with his statement.

Has Jordan just thinked about the public’s view on Anna for longevity by potentially switching it up for India? Does anyone in this villa actually like anyone? 😅 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) July 22, 2019

“He’s figured Anna's unpopular and believes India’s the popular one in her couple and wants to swap. Wrong! It’s all about Ovie and cross him you’re out!” Replied one person, as another said: “I don’t feel there are any genuine connections either! It’s definitely fake island this year!”

“The only people that really genuinely like each other is Ovie and Amber – as friends,” replied a third, as a fourth wrote: “The only ones who like each other are Tommy and Molly.”

Chris later defended his statement after he was accused of calling the show “fake”.

Returning to Twitter, he wrote to his 498k followers: “Bit extreme. Just asked if Jordan has gone off the thought of Anna based on the public’s opinion. Kwl tho, take care, speak soon.”

Love Island viewers were furious at Jordan when he revealed his feelings toward India, with one fan even branding him “trash”.

On Monday night’s show Jordan was seen telling pal Curtis Pritchard in the teaser for Tuesday’s episode that he’s been “having a few good chats” with India Reynolds and he finds himself “looking forward” to bumping into her.

The short scene stunned ITV2 viewers, with many adamant Jordan’s only having second thoughts because he and Anna were in the bottom few couples in the last dumping.

They were saved by their co-stars, leaving Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen booted from the villa, but the vote may have taken its toll on the couple.

