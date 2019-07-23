Chris Hughes Questions If This Year’s Love Island Stars Even Like Each Other After Jordan Hames Reveals He Fancies India Reynolds

23 July 2019, 12:58

Chris Hughes questioned whether this year's islanders actually like each other
Chris Hughes questioned whether this year's islanders actually like each other. Picture: ITV2 / GETTY

Love Island star Chris Hughes has questioned whether this year’s cast actually like one another.

Chris Hughes, who took part in Love Island 2017, reckons this year’s contestants are more concerned about the public’s perception than coupling up with someone they like.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

After Jordan Hames revealed he’s had his head turned by India Reynolds – one day after making Anna Vakili his girlfriend – Chris took to Twitter to say: “Has Jordan just thinked [sic] about the public’s view on Anna for longevity by potentially switching it up for India? Does anyone in this villa actually like anyone?”

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend's tweet was soon flooded with comments from fans, with many correcting his spelling error before agreeing with his statement.

“He’s figured Anna's unpopular and believes India’s the popular one in her couple and wants to swap. Wrong! It’s all about Ovie and cross him you’re out!” Replied one person, as another said: “I don’t feel there are any genuine connections either! It’s definitely fake island this year!”

“The only people that really genuinely like each other is Ovie and Amber – as friends,” replied a third, as a fourth wrote: “The only ones who like each other are Tommy and Molly.”

Chris later defended his statement after he was accused of calling the show “fake”.

Returning to Twitter, he wrote to his 498k followers: “Bit extreme. Just asked if Jordan has gone off the thought of Anna based on the public’s opinion. Kwl tho, take care, speak soon.”

Casa Capital: Here’s How You Can Join In On All The Action Live From The Other Love Island Villa

Love Island viewers were furious at Jordan when he revealed his feelings toward India, with one fan even branding him “trash”.

On Monday night’s show Jordan was seen telling pal Curtis Pritchard in the teaser for Tuesday’s episode that he’s been “having a few good chats” with India Reynolds and he finds himself “looking forward” to bumping into her.

The short scene stunned ITV2 viewers, with many adamant Jordan’s only having second thoughts because he and Anna were in the bottom few couples in the last dumping.

They were saved by their co-stars, leaving Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen booted from the villa, but the vote may have taken its toll on the couple.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Who Is Belle Hassan's Dad Tamer And What Films And TV Shows Has The Game Of Thrones Star Been In?
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill
Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island

Love Island's Chris Taylor Broke Everyone's Hearts Crying About Not Fitting In
Amy Hart discussed a theory about Amber, Anna and Ovie

WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up
Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019

Who Is Anna Vakili? The Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Pharmacist From London

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague, What Is Her Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Greg O'Shea left the villa for Ireland and returned on the same day

Love Island Contestant Greg O'Shea Leaves The Villa For Family Funeral
One Direction formed nine years ago today

It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed- The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

One Direction

Ovie Soko has been hugely successful in his basketball career

Ovie Soko Net Worth: Basketball Player And Love Island Star’s Jaw-Dropping Salary Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Francesca Allen responds to Caroline Flack

Francesca Allen Addresses Caroline Flack 'Snubbing' Her On Aftersun After Savage Tweet
McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa

Love Island Fans Spotted A McFlurry in The Villa Fridge & Have A Lot Of Questions
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?
Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What Is His Tour About?