Love Island's Chidi Ogandu: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

Meet Love Island bombshell Chidi Ogandu. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Chidi Ogandu? From his age, height and Instagram, to where he's from - here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Walking into the Love Island villa, bombshell Chidi Ogandu already knew exactly the type of woman he was looking for.

He described his type on paper as: "Petite, pretty, and someone who takes care of herself. Personality-wise, I like a girl who’s a little bit stuck-up and doesn’t just try to please everyone.

"I like someone who’s a bit boujee but bubbly, kind, confident, and knows what she wants. Most importantly, I like a girl who’s genuinely into me and isn’t afraid to show it."

So, as Chidi searches for his dream girl in the villa, here's everything else you need to know about him.

Love Island's Chidi arrived as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Chidi?

Late arrival, Chidi is 27 years old. This makes him one of the older Islanders this series, but not the elsest.

Where is Love Island's Chidi from?

The Love Island bombshell is from Milton Keynes.

What is Love Island's Chidi's job?

Chidi works as a Civil Engineer.

Love Island's Chidi is from Milton Keynes. Picture: ITV

How tall is Love Island's Chidi?

Chidi's height is yet to have been reported, but we will update this page when it is.

Is Love Island's Chidi on Instagram and TikTok?

His Instagram is here: @chidi.0

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