Love Island fans say Charlie Frederick looks 'unrecognisable' after dramatic transformation

One fan said: "Woah… you look so different?! That’s quite the glow up! Lol"

Love Island's Charlie Frederick. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island All Stars 2026, Charlie Frederick has undergone a major transformation making him look completely different.

Eight years later, Love Island star Charlie Frederick is back and is looking 'unrecognisable' on Love Island All Stars 2026.

The model from Plymouth made his Love Island debut in 2018 on series 4. Charlie's time on the show was short and sweet - he entered the show on day 8 and coupled up with Hayley Hughes. However, on day 13 the coupled were dumped from the island after receiving the fewest public votes.

Now, years later, the former Love Island star is ready to find love again. But this time he's rocking a new look, that's quite different to his early days in the villa.

Charlie. Picture: Instagram

Fans will remember Charlie as the blonde-haired, blue-eyed and fresh-faced young man in his 20s. However, today he sports a ripped physique, buzz-cut hair, stubble, and a few tattoos - a change that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

When the All Stars cast was announced on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments to share their opinion on Charlie's transformation. One commented: "I cannot believe that is Charlie! 😮 Barely recognised him." Another wrote: "I had to Google who Charlie was and I am shookkk."

While, one penned: "Woah… you look so different?! That’s quite the glow up! Lol"

Outside of his recruitment job, Charlie offers one-to-one coaching sessions as a personal trainer to help others reach their fitness goals, and often posts tips and gym content on Instagram.

Charlie. Picture: Instagram

Charlie Frederick. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of his appearance on All Stars, Charlie admitted fans will notice a "massive difference" in him, having had a "lot of personal growth" in the eight years.

He added: "I've grown loads as a person and I’m more confident in who I am and I don't care what people think. I’m a nice guy andI want the opportunity to show that."

