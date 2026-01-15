Love Island fans say Charlie Frederick looks 'unrecognisable' after dramatic transformation

One fan said: "Woah… you look so different?! That’s quite the glow up! Lol"

15 January 2026, 16:01

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2018.
Love Island's Charlie Frederick. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Ahead of his appearance on Love Island All Stars 2026, Charlie Frederick has undergone a major transformation making him look completely different.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight years later, Love Island star Charlie Frederick is back and is looking 'unrecognisable' on Love Island All Stars 2026.

The model from Plymouth made his Love Island debut in 2018 on series 4. Charlie's time on the show was short and sweet - he entered the show on day 8 and coupled up with Hayley Hughes. However, on day 13 the coupled were dumped from the island after receiving the fewest public votes.

Now, years later, the former Love Island star is ready to find love again. But this time he's rocking a new look, that's quite different to his early days in the villa.

Read more: Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Charlie Frederick pictured in 2018 on Love Island and posing topless in a mirror selfie.
Charlie. Picture: Instagram

Fans will remember Charlie as the blonde-haired, blue-eyed and fresh-faced young man in his 20s. However, today he sports a ripped physique, buzz-cut hair, stubble, and a few tattoos - a change that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.

When the All Stars cast was announced on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments to share their opinion on Charlie's transformation. One commented: "I cannot believe that is Charlie! 😮 Barely recognised him." Another wrote: "I had to Google who Charlie was and I am shookkk."

While, one penned: "Woah… you look so different?! That’s quite the glow up! Lol"

Outside of his recruitment job, Charlie offers one-to-one coaching sessions as a personal trainer to help others reach their fitness goals, and often posts tips and gym content on Instagram.

Charlie Frederick pictured posing in a lift selfie.
Charlie. Picture: Instagram
Charlie Frederick pictured posing on holiday.
Charlie Frederick. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of his appearance on All Stars, Charlie admitted fans will notice a "massive difference" in him, having had a "lot of personal growth" in the eight years.

He added: "I've grown loads as a person and I’m more confident in who I am and I don't care what people think. I’m a nice guy andI want the opportunity to show that."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news
Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why did Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time?

Belle and Anton pictured posing in the villa and on a date smiling at each other.

Why did Love Island's Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk split?

Sean Stone's All Star promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Sean Stone's age, Matilda Draper split and what series he’s from

Jack Keating for Love Island All Stars and Jack Keating with his daughter Maya

Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating's age, famous dad, daughter and what series he’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Charlie Frederick's All Stars promo image and pictured on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Jess Harding is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Jess Harding's age, Sammy Root split and what series she’s from

Helena Ford is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Helena Ford's age, Harry Cooksley split and what series she’s from

Millie Court is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars' Millie Court's age, Liam Reardon split and what series she’s from

Belle Hassan is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Belle Hassan's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Ciaran Davies All Stars promo image and posing in a restaurant.

Love Island All Stars' Ciaran Davies' age, Nicole Samuel split and what series he’s from

Shaq Muhammad's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq Muhammad's age, Tanya Manhenga split and what series he’s from

Whitney is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series

Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from
Tommy's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Tommy Bradley's age, Lucy Quinn split and what series he’s from

Harry Styles pictured in 2024 and performing at Coachella in 2022.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album? HS4 release date confirmed

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

What time does Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' come out? Season 2 Part 2 release date and time

More Movies & TV News

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Jack Keating All Stars promo image and pictured smiling with dad Ronan.

Love Island's Jack reveals the one raunchy rule his famous dad gave him before All Stars

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

Rachel Reid pictured at Heated Rivalry premiere and Ilya and Shane looking cosy.

Heated Rivalry author reveals plans to turn the series into a musical

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton