Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick's age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Charlie Frederick is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Charlie Frederick is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Charlie Frederick's Love Island journey was short and sweet, lasting an infamous five days in the villa. Now he's back and ready for redemption as he gears up for Love Island All Stars 2026.

Over eight years ago, Charlie made his Love Island debut on series 4. He entered the show on day 8 and coupled up with Hayley Hughes. However, on day 13 the coupled were dumped from the island after receiving the fewest public votes.

Ahead of his All Stars debut, Charlie admitted the audience will notice a "massive difference" in his personality, having become "more confident" in himself over the years.

As we watch Charlie embark on his quest for love, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Charlie Frederick is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick?

Charlie is 31 years old. When he appeared in series 4 he was 23 years old.

Where is Love Island's Charlie from?

He hails from the seaside city of Plymouth in Devon.

What season of Love Island was Charlie Frederick on?

Charlie first made his Love Island debut on series 4 in 2018, but it was very brief - just five days to be exact.

He coupled up with Hayley, however not long after they were voted least compatible couple by the public and were dumped from the villa.

Charlie only lasted 5 days in the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Charlie Frederick's ex girlfriend?

After the show, Charlie was linked romantically with former islander Arabella Chi, however their relationship didn't progress any further.

The identity of Charlie's most recent ex-girlfriend remains a mystery, but he did open up about the relationship before heading to South Africa. He said: "I was in a long term relationship for four years and now I’ve been single for about a year.

"I've been dating a lot and moved back to London recently so I’ve had some good dates."

What is Love Island's Charlie's Instagram?

You can find Charlie's socials here: @charliefrederick_

