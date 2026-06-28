Love Island's Charleen's surprising music career revealed

28 June 2026, 18:31

Love Island's Charleen Murphy has a song with a rapper
Love Island's Charleen Murphy has a song with a rapper. Picture: ITV / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy had a brief music career, and a video has been resurfaced.

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We are well and truly living in the time of being unable to escape our digital footprint, and now that Charleen Murphy is on Love Island, fans have found a video from six years ago that sees her dabbling in a music career.

Charleen was rumoured for series 13 from early doors and now she's in Casa Amor with her sights set on four of the lads. "Kavan, Aidan, Lorenzo and Sean I’d say. They have bits of my type in each of them but I think I’d need to see that and to actually chat to them properly.

"Kavan I would say out of all of them is my actual type on paper. I’m excited to get to know all of them," she said before the villa.

Charleen is on Love Island 2026
Charleen is on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

Charleen currently works as a full time content creator, and it's seen her travel the world and become besties with Love Island star Lucinda Strafford.

However, back in her hometown Dublin, Ireland, Charleen once collaborated with another Dublin-based artist for the song 'The Secret'. The song was a collab with rapper TheWheloFella and it was released six years ago in 2020.

She doesn't appear to have released any other songs, but 'The Secret' is available to stream and they even filmed a music video, which you can watch below. The video has over 135K views, so it certainly wasn't a flop.

TheWheloFella ft. Charleen Murphy - The Secret (Official Music Video)

In the comments of the video, one person said: "From this to Love Island.... Congrats Charleen always believed in you... To this day ye still never really hear of people chasing them x"

All we know is, if there's a Love Island talent contest this year, Charleen might have a secret talent up her sleeve.

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