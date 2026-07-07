Love Island’s Charleen Murphy's surprising link to Molly-Mae Hague revealed

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy's surprising link to Molly-Mae Hague revealed. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy and Molly-Mae Hague’s surprising connection has been revealed, and it dates back to 2021.

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From being a rumoured Love Island contestant to finally walking through the villa as a Casa Amor girl, viewers have been obsessed with Irish influencer Charleen Murphy.

During Casa Amor, Charleen formed an instant connection with Kavan Murphy, who was previously coupled up with Jasmine Müller. Liking where things were going, Kavan decided to return to the main villa with Charleen by his side in hopes to further explore their connection together.

However, in true Love Island fashion, it wasn't long until he was giving her the cold shoulder and unsure about his next moves in the villa.

While viewers continue to watch the fallout from Casa Amor unfold, they've realised there's actually a surprising link between Charleen and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague.

Read more: Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders

Love Island's Charleen Murphy and Kavan Murphy pictured kissing during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

In 2021, Molly-Mae Hague and Charleen's paths crossed online when Charleen posted a TikTok with now ex-boyfriend Daniel Mandroiu of their date night.

The video unexpectedly went viral, as people flooded the comments with people dubbing them the Irish version of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury.

At the time, Charleen spoke to The Sun about the comparisons and the meme, she said: “They also call us the ‘Aldi’ or ‘Wish’ versions of them which isn’t nice as I see it as people calling us a cheap version or a knock-off when realistically we don’t try to look like them! People can be horrible on TikTok.”

Despite the comparisons, it wasn't the first time their likeness had gone viral. Charleen revealed: “We went viral on Twitter too, nearly two years ago for looking like them and I dealt with awful trolling at the time. Molly-Mae saw it and reached out to ask if I was okay."

Love Island Charleen Murphy and ex-boyfriend Daniel Mandroiu, and Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram

When Charleen appeared on GK Barry's podcast 'Saving Grace' in 2023, she revealed it felt "weird" being a meme and she got bullied in the comments about it.

She said: "The comments were bad. The meme was funny, like it's gas, but people were like 'her chest looks like her back' and all. I hadn't got a boob job at the time."

Despite being made into a meme, things worked out pretty great for Charleen as Molly-Mae admitted last year she actually watches Charleen's YouTube videos. Cute!

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