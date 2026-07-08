Love Island's Charleen says she's "not sorry" for Kavan row in exit interview

Love Island's Charleen says she's "not sorry" for Kavan row in exit interview. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Charleen Murphy addressed her explosive row with Kavan Murphy in her exit interview after she was dumped from the villa.

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The excitement reached new heights when rumoured Love Island contestant Charleen Murphy was officially confirmed as a Casa Amor girl.

During Casa Amor, Charleen quickly formed a connection with Kavan Murphy, who had been getting to know Jasmine Müller. Despite returning to the main villa together, it wasn't long before he started giving her the cold shoulder, leaving her upset and confused.

On multiple occasions Charleen pulled him aside and vented her frustrations about his sudden distance, which ultimately saw them end things. However, Charleen was later left speechless when Kavan secretly took Jasmine to the hideaway the next morning, prompting her to confront him again.

Now Charleen is back on the outside world, she has spilled all the tea about her Love Island experience in her exit interview, particularly when it comes to her feelings for Kavan.

Love Island's Charleen and Kavan connected during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

When asked if she'd recommend Love Island to a fan, Charleen revealed she would as she learned so much about herself.

However, she didn't hold back in her final comment, saying: "I’m proud of how I handled myself. I stand by everything I did and everything I said, even shouting at Kavan. I meant every word and I’m not sorry."

Speaking about her connection with Kavan during Casa Amor, Charleen admitted she had "instant feelings" for him, which was "special" for her as she hadn't experienced that feeling in a while.

Despite Kavan pre-warning Charleen that his situation back in the villa was a "bit rocky", she quickly realised it was "really difficult" for someone to explore two connections when she was in the main villa.

Speaking about the situation, Charleen said: "It’s a really awkward thing to navigate. I think that’s something he should have thought about before bringing me back. That was on him, not me."

Love Island's Kavan ended things with Charleen. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on her Love Island experience, Charleen said: "I feel sad to be leaving Love Island. I feel like it ended on a bad note. I definitely found friendships over any kind of relationship, but I think that’s just the way it goes.

"The last thing I did was vent my feelings, which I’m glad I did. I’m glad I got to tell him how I felt, but it’s still bittersweet. My man definitely wasn’t in there."

Although Charleen left single, there's still hope we may see her on All Stars, as she's definitely been a fan-favourite for viewers.

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