Love Island's Charleen says she's "not sorry" for Kavan row in exit interview

8 July 2026, 12:03

Love Island's Charleen Murphy pictured crying and Charleen and Kavan Murphy returning to the main villa.
Love Island's Charleen says she's "not sorry" for Kavan row in exit interview. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Charleen Murphy addressed her explosive row with Kavan Murphy in her exit interview after she was dumped from the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The excitement reached new heights when rumoured Love Island contestant Charleen Murphy was officially confirmed as a Casa Amor girl.

During Casa Amor, Charleen quickly formed a connection with Kavan Murphy, who had been getting to know Jasmine Müller. Despite returning to the main villa together, it wasn't long before he started giving her the cold shoulder, leaving her upset and confused.

On multiple occasions Charleen pulled him aside and vented her frustrations about his sudden distance, which ultimately saw them end things. However, Charleen was later left speechless when Kavan secretly took Jasmine to the hideaway the next morning, prompting her to confront him again.

Now Charleen is back on the outside world, she has spilled all the tea about her Love Island experience in her exit interview, particularly when it comes to her feelings for Kavan.

Love Island's Charleen Murphy and Kavan Murphy pictured kissing during Casa Amor.
Love Island's Charleen and Kavan connected during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

When asked if she'd recommend Love Island to a fan, Charleen revealed she would as she learned so much about herself.

However, she didn't hold back in her final comment, saying: "I’m proud of how I handled myself. I stand by everything I did and everything I said, even shouting at Kavan. I meant every word and I’m not sorry."

Speaking about her connection with Kavan during Casa Amor, Charleen admitted she had "instant feelings" for him, which was "special" for her as she hadn't experienced that feeling in a while.

Despite Kavan pre-warning Charleen that his situation back in the villa was a "bit rocky", she quickly realised it was "really difficult" for someone to explore two connections when she was in the main villa.

Speaking about the situation, Charleen said: "It’s a really awkward thing to navigate. I think that’s something he should have thought about before bringing me back. That was on him, not me."

Love Island's Kavan Murphy and Charleen Murphy pictured in the main villa.
Love Island's Kavan ended things with Charleen. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on her Love Island experience, Charleen said: "I feel sad to be leaving Love Island. I feel like it ended on a bad note. I definitely found friendships over any kind of relationship, but I think that’s just the way it goes.

"The last thing I did was vent my feelings, which I’m glad I did. I’m glad I got to tell him how I felt, but it’s still bittersweet. My man definitely wasn’t in there."

Although Charleen left single, there's still hope we may see her on All Stars, as she's definitely been a fan-favourite for viewers.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Axed Love Island star Gabriel breaks silence on real reason he left the villa

Axed Love Island star Gabriel breaks silence on real reason he left the villa

Love Island's Lorenzo's reaction to Kavan's Jasmine revelation and Jasmine and Kavan rekindling things

Love Island fans "devastated" over Lorenzo's reaction to Jasmine and Kavan getting back together
Love Island Charleen Murphy promo image and Molly-Mae Hague pictured posing.

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy's surprising link to Molly-Mae Hague revealed

Love Island's Julia Mayska promo image and pictured posing in a mirror.

Love Island Julia Mayska: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island welcomed Mara Pirez as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2026

Love Island Mara Pirez: Age, job, where she's from and more

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's pictured in 2025 and with Travis Kelce this year.

Taylor Swift's emotional wedding vows to Travis Kelce revealed

Fans believe Hector Bellerin has this picture of Love Island's Jasmine tattooed on his hand

Love Island's Jasmine's ex-boyfriend Hector Bellerin's tattoo of her revealed

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

JAŸ-Z announces Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show - get tickets here!

Jay-Z announces rare UK tour date for 'JAŸ-Z30' - how to get tickets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't miss any of their pals of their wedding guest list

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's confirmed wedding celebrity guest list revealed

Love Island's Martha Rothwell and Charleen Murphy looking shocked and Finley Maddock and Lorenzo Alessi during Movie Night.

Love Island's unaired Casa Amor scenes 'revealed' after explosive Movie Night

Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer speaks out about the dress for the first time

Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer opens up about 'emotional' design process

Love Island's Kav and Jasmine have been centre of all the Casa Amor and Movie Night drama

Love Island fans send messages of support to emotional islander amidst backlash

Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders

Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders

Love Island bombshell Martha Rothwell promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island Martha Rothwell: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Slayyyter is the Capital Buzz Artist for July

Slayyyter is July's Capital Buzz Artist

Love Island star Wil Anderson and pictured with his brother Elliot Anderson.

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson’s brother? Meet footballer Elliot Anderson

Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts

Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured at iHeart Awards in 2026 and broadway.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding favour revealed with sweet nod to '1989' song

Harry Styles paid tribute to Liam Payne at the end of his record-breaking Wembley residency

Harry Styles thanks "dear friend" Liam Payne in moving tribute during record-breaking Wembley show
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date has insane numerology behind it

Taylor Swift fans spot FOUR hidden meanings behind her wedding date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list and who is invited?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list revealed

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack

Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack

Everything you need to know about Casa Amor bombshell Jordan from his age and height to his job and famous sister.

Love Island's Jordan Wilson: Age, job, height, famous sister and more revealed

Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating rumours

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tommy and Tina break silence on dating speculation

Love Island's Kavan Murphy coupled up with Charleen Murphy after Casa Amor and it's got fans saying the same thing.

Love Island's Kavan's bold Casa Amor decision has fans saying the same thing

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians