Love Island’s Charleen Murphy reveals all the cosmetic surgery she’s had

8 July 2026, 17:18

Love Island's Charleen Murphy promo image and picture with nose bandage.
Love Island’s Charleen Murphy reveals all the cosmetic surgery she’s had. . Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Charleen Murphy has addressed all the cosmetic surgery she's had in a TikTok video saying she wants to be "transparent" with her fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite Love Island bombshell Charleen Murphy forming a connection with Kavan Murphy during Casa Amor, her journey on the show came to an abrupt end when she was dumped after a recoupling.

The Irish influencer returned to the main villa with Kavan, but it wasn't long before he started giving her the cold shoulder and seeking out Jasmine Müller again. The pair later ended their relationship, leaving Charleen single at the following recoupling and dumped from the island.

She might have left the villa, but she's still a firm fan-fave with a million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Over on her socials, she's she's candidly opened up about the list of cosmetic surgeries she's had over the years, telling her fans that she wants to remain "transparent" with them.

Love Island's Mara Pirez and Charleen Murphy were dumped from the villa.
Love Island's Mara and Charleen were dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

What cosmetic surgery has Love Island's Charleen had?

In 2024, Charleen posted a TikTok video where she explained the cosmetic surgery she's undergone throughout the years, as she believed it was "important to be transparent".

The first procedure Charleen ever had done was lip filler, but she admitted to having "lip blindness" (and overfilled them) which led her to have them dissolved in 2022. Since then, she's had them topped up but only in small amounts.

The influencer then admitted that she’s had fat dissolver and HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) that stimulates collagen production, offering a tighter and lifted skin.

Away from the cameras, Charleen also had a nose job after feeling "insecure" about the bump on her nose. But six months after surgery she fainted and hit her nose, causing another small bump to form.

The other surgery she's underwent is a boob job twice. Before Charleen had a boob job in 2021, she discussed in a YouTube Q&A that she was torn between two implant sizes and planned to try them on again before making her final decision.

A screenshot of Love Island's Charleen Murphy TikTok video discussing her cosmetic surgery.
Love Island's Charleen Murphy discussed her cosmetic surgery in a video. Picture: TikTok

However, last year Charleen underwent a reduction as she "didn't feel comfortable" with the size of them anymore, saying in a video that they looked "fake".

She said: "I kinda wish I never got a boob job if I'm going to be honest. If I could talk to myself now, I would say 'don't get one'."

The influencer also shared that she's had botox in various places, including her forehead, around the eye, and cheek, to help stop jaw clenching.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

How long is Love Island for this year? Everything we know about the finale date

When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Axed Love Island star Gabriel breaks silence on real reason he left the villa

Axed Love Island star Gabriel breaks silence on real reason he left the villa

Love Island's Charleen Murphy pictured crying and Charleen and Kavan Murphy returning to the main villa.

Love Island's Charleen says she's "not sorry" for Kavan row in exit interview

Love Island's Lorenzo's reaction to Kavan's Jasmine revelation and Jasmine and Kavan rekindling things

Love Island fans "devastated" over Lorenzo's reaction to Jasmine and Kavan getting back together

Hot On Capital

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray in sweet video

MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia pictured in bed and before surgery with a hospital gown and cap on.

MAFS Australia's Bec breaks silence on controversial rib surgery

Love Island Charleen Murphy promo image and Molly-Mae Hague pictured posing.

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy's surprising link to Molly-Mae Hague revealed

Love Island's Julia Mayska promo image and pictured posing in a mirror.

Love Island Julia Mayska: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island welcomed Mara Pirez as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2026

Love Island Mara Pirez: Age, job, where she's from and more

Taylor Swift's pictured in 2025 and with Travis Kelce this year.

Taylor Swift's emotional wedding vows to Travis Kelce revealed

Fans believe Hector Bellerin has this picture of Love Island's Jasmine tattooed on his hand

Love Island's Jasmine's ex-boyfriend Hector Bellerin's tattoo of her revealed

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

JAŸ-Z announces Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show - get tickets here!

Jay-Z announces rare UK tour date for 'JAŸ-Z30' - how to get tickets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't miss any of their pals of their wedding guest list

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's confirmed wedding celebrity guest list revealed

Love Island's Martha Rothwell and Charleen Murphy looking shocked and Finley Maddock and Lorenzo Alessi during Movie Night.

Love Island's unaired Casa Amor scenes 'revealed' after explosive Movie Night

Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer speaks out about the dress for the first time

Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer opens up about 'emotional' design process

Love Island's Kav and Jasmine have been centre of all the Casa Amor and Movie Night drama

Love Island fans send messages of support to emotional islander amidst backlash

Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders

Love Island fans confused by one phrase repeated by multiple Islanders

Love Island bombshell Martha Rothwell promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island Martha Rothwell: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Slayyyter is the Capital Buzz Artist for July

Slayyyter is July's Capital Buzz Artist

Love Island star Wil Anderson and pictured with his brother Elliot Anderson.

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson’s brother? Meet footballer Elliot Anderson

Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts

Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured at iHeart Awards in 2026 and broadway.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding favour revealed with sweet nod to '1989' song

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack

Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack

Everything you need to know about Casa Amor bombshell Jordan from his age and height to his job and famous sister.

Love Island's Jordan Wilson: Age, job, height, famous sister and more revealed

Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating rumours

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tommy and Tina break silence on dating speculation

Love Island's Kavan Murphy coupled up with Charleen Murphy after Casa Amor and it's got fans saying the same thing.

Love Island's Kavan's bold Casa Amor decision has fans saying the same thing

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians