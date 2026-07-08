Love Island’s Charleen Murphy reveals all the cosmetic surgery she’s had

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy reveals all the cosmetic surgery she’s had. . Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Charleen Murphy has addressed all the cosmetic surgery she's had in a TikTok video saying she wants to be "transparent" with her fans.

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Despite Love Island bombshell Charleen Murphy forming a connection with Kavan Murphy during Casa Amor, her journey on the show came to an abrupt end when she was dumped after a recoupling.

The Irish influencer returned to the main villa with Kavan, but it wasn't long before he started giving her the cold shoulder and seeking out Jasmine Müller again. The pair later ended their relationship, leaving Charleen single at the following recoupling and dumped from the island.

She might have left the villa, but she's still a firm fan-fave with a million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Over on her socials, she's she's candidly opened up about the list of cosmetic surgeries she's had over the years, telling her fans that she wants to remain "transparent" with them.

Love Island's Mara and Charleen were dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

What cosmetic surgery has Love Island's Charleen had?

In 2024, Charleen posted a TikTok video where she explained the cosmetic surgery she's undergone throughout the years, as she believed it was "important to be transparent".

The first procedure Charleen ever had done was lip filler, but she admitted to having "lip blindness" (and overfilled them) which led her to have them dissolved in 2022. Since then, she's had them topped up but only in small amounts.

The influencer then admitted that she’s had fat dissolver and HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) that stimulates collagen production, offering a tighter and lifted skin.

Away from the cameras, Charleen also had a nose job after feeling "insecure" about the bump on her nose. But six months after surgery she fainted and hit her nose, causing another small bump to form.

The other surgery she's underwent is a boob job twice. Before Charleen had a boob job in 2021, she discussed in a YouTube Q&A that she was torn between two implant sizes and planned to try them on again before making her final decision.

Love Island's Charleen Murphy discussed her cosmetic surgery in a video. Picture: TikTok

However, last year Charleen underwent a reduction as she "didn't feel comfortable" with the size of them anymore, saying in a video that they looked "fake".

She said: "I kinda wish I never got a boob job if I'm going to be honest. If I could talk to myself now, I would say 'don't get one'."

The influencer also shared that she's had botox in various places, including her forehead, around the eye, and cheek, to help stop jaw clenching.

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