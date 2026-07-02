Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack

2 July 2026, 21:00 | Updated: 2 July 2026, 22:03

Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack
Love Island's Charleen Murphy opens up about harrowing targeted attack. Picture: RTÉ / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Charleen Murphy has opened up about being targeted and attacked by a man who messaged her online.

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Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy works as an influencer/content creator full time, but it turns out what you'd expect to be a glamorous lifestyle once put her life at risk.

In 2025, a year before her Love Island debut, the now 27 year old opened up about being assaulted in a restaurant by a man who had previously messaged her repeatedly online.

Speaking to RTÉ, she said: "I was sitting in a restaurant, in a hotel staying with a friend, we were having dinner, we were having a couple of drinks and I just felt this blow to the back of my head."

She had been hit over the head by the man with such force that she smashed her face into the glass in front of her and suffered cuts on her head.

Charleen Murphy is a full time influencer
Charleen Murphy is a full time influencer. Picture: Instagram

"Initially I didn't know what it was, but I was conscious the whole time. So my head, basically it was so full force, it went so full force into my glass that the glass shattered and smashed, and left me with a cut in my hairline," she explained.

Charleen continued: "I looked to my left and I could see him standing there. Straight away, I knew who it was from, he had been messaging me in the past online."

She told her story to RTÉ as part of a wider conversation about online misogyny. "There's men still that comment on my profile and say he should have hit me harder, or he should hit me again," she said.

Charleen had to have stitches after her attack
Charleen had to have stitches after her attack. Picture: RTÉ
Before Love Island Charleen opened up about the attack to RTÉ
Before Love Island Charleen opened up about the attack to RTÉ. Picture: RTÉ

The 27-year-old from Dublin added: "It’s happening much younger... People have these words and this information so young. Their brains are being shaped by it all. It’s scary. I’m scared for the younger generation.

"People think it’s just a comment. But kids are reading that. That’s saying to them, ‘It’s okay for me to post this too.’ All the little things turn into the big things."

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