Love Island's Charleen Murphy: Age, job, where she's from & her famous bestie

Who is Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island star from her age and job to her friendship with Lucinda Strafford. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island star from her age and job to her friendship with Lucinda Strafford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charleen Murphy had been rumoured for this series of Love Island since before it even began, and now here she is set to turn heads in Casa Amor!

Before entering Love Island, Charleen revealed she's got a few of the boys on her radar, four to be exact. She said: "I’m being greedy! Kavan, Aidan, Lorenzo and Sean I’d say.

"They have bits of my type in each of them but I think I’d need to see that and to actually chat to them properly. Kavan I would say out of all of them is my actual type on paper. I’m excited to get to know all of them."

So as Charleen lays it on factor 50, here's everything you need to know about the Dublin-lass.

Charleen is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Charleen?

The Casa Amor bombshell is 27 years old.

What is Love Island's Charleen's job?

Charleen works as a full time content creator, you might have seen her in some of Love Island star Lucinda Strafford's content too, since they're besties.

Where is Love Island's Charleen from?

If you couldn't tell already from her accent, Charleen is from Dublin, Ireland. She's already said she's got her eyes on Seán, who hails from Galway, Ireland and who she revealed she already knows - could her familiarity with home tempt him away from Lola?

Is Love Island's Charleen on Instagram and TikTok?

She indeed, the Love Island star already has almost 1 million followers across both platforms! Find her Instagram here: charleenmurphy

Her TikTok handle is: @charleenmurphyy

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.