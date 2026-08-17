Love Island series 13 stars reportedly lined up for All Stars

Love Island series 13 stars reportedly lined up for All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Two Love Island series 13 stars who spent just nine days in the villa are reportedly lined up for All Stars 2027.

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Love Island series 13 may have come to an end, but it appears bombshells Charleen Murphy and Mara Pirez are reportedly being lined up to appear on All Stars early next year.

Charleen and Mara entered the villa as Casa Amor girls, where they both struck up connections. Charleen became close with Kavan Murphy, while Mara formed a romance with Simba Kudyiwa.

Although they both made it back to the main villa, Kavan ended his brief romance with Charleen to rekindle things with Jasmine Müller, and Simba followed suit ending it with Mara to reconcile with Angelista Gunda.

After spending just 9 days on the show, Charleen and Mara were ultimately dumped. Despite their brief appearances, it seems they had a lasting impression on ITV bosses.

Love Island's Mara and Charleen were dumped after 9 days in the villa. Picture: ITV

While The Sun has reported no official conversation has taken place with either of them just yet, reports suggest that the Love Island team plan to approach the girls when the time comes for All Star talks.

Speaking about the girls, an insider said: “Mara is one of the standout stars from this year and fans are desperate to see her back in the villa.

“There was also so much hype made about Charleen’s entrance that viewers feel like she also has so much more to offer."

They continued: "Bosses haven’t even started reaching out to potential All Stars for next year yet but they know they can’t ignore what the fans want – Mara and Charleen will definitely be getting calls."

Despite the excitement, Mara has one condition before she signs the dotted line. They revealed: "Mara has been telling pals that she would do the show again in a heartbeat but she won’t be a bombshell for a second time.

“She was genuinely looking for love and found it hard going in so late when strong connections had already been made.”

Love Island's Charleen and Mara appeared on series 13 together. Picture: Instagram

Before Charleen was announced as a bombshell, there was major hype online about her expected appearance on the show. So when she was dumped many fans were disappointed, especially from Irish fans who were unable to vote.

One commented on Instagram: "can’t believe it😢 she deserved so much more and we better see her in another love island season 🇮🇪❤️."

Another wrote: "OG cast of All Stars or I’ll riot x"

Like Charleen, fans were also disappointed when Mara was dumped. One commented: "She should have been an OG girl ❤️❤️."

Someone else wrote: "Mara we all want you back as an OG next season - see you back on our screens soooooooon."

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