Love Island series 13 stars reportedly lined up for All Stars

17 August 2026, 15:08

Love Island STARS Martha Rothwell looking shocked and pictured Priya Jaswal and Ethan Ellis in the villa.
Love Island series 13 stars reportedly lined up for All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Two Love Island series 13 stars who spent just nine days in the villa are reportedly lined up for All Stars 2027.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island series 13 may have come to an end, but it appears bombshells Charleen Murphy and Mara Pirez are reportedly being lined up to appear on All Stars early next year.

Charleen and Mara entered the villa as Casa Amor girls, where they both struck up connections. Charleen became close with Kavan Murphy, while Mara formed a romance with Simba Kudyiwa.

Although they both made it back to the main villa, Kavan ended his brief romance with Charleen to rekindle things with Jasmine Müller, and Simba followed suit ending it with Mara to reconcile with Angelista Gunda.

After spending just 9 days on the show, Charleen and Mara were ultimately dumped. Despite their brief appearances, it seems they had a lasting impression on ITV bosses.

Love Island's Mara Pirez and Charleen Murphy pictured getting dumped.
Love Island's Mara and Charleen were dumped after 9 days in the villa. Picture: ITV

While The Sun has reported no official conversation has taken place with either of them just yet, reports suggest that the Love Island team plan to approach the girls when the time comes for All Star talks.

Speaking about the girls, an insider said: “Mara is one of the standout stars from this year and fans are desperate to see her back in the villa. 

“There was also so much hype made about Charleen’s entrance that viewers feel like she also has so much more to offer."

They continued: "Bosses haven’t even started reaching out to potential All Stars for next year yet but they know they can’t ignore what the fans want – Mara and Charleen will definitely be getting calls."

Despite the excitement, Mara has one condition before she signs the dotted line. They revealed: "Mara has been telling pals that she would do the show again in a heartbeat but she won’t be a bombshell for a second time. 

“She was genuinely looking for love and found it hard going in so late when strong connections had already been made.”

Love Island's Charleen Murphy and Mara Pirez pictured on Aftersun.
Love Island's Charleen and Mara appeared on series 13 together. Picture: Instagram

Before Charleen was announced as a bombshell, there was major hype online about her expected appearance on the show. So when she was dumped many fans were disappointed, especially from Irish fans who were unable to vote.

One commented on Instagram: "can’t believe it😢 she deserved so much more and we better see her in another love island season 🇮🇪❤️."

Another wrote: "OG cast of All Stars or I’ll riot x"

Like Charleen, fans were also disappointed when Mara was dumped. One commented: "She should have been an OG girl ❤️❤️."

Someone else wrote: "Mara we all want you back as an OG next season - see you back on our screens soooooooon."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Simba spoke about his mum's neurological illness on Good Morning Britain

Love Island's Simba opens up caring for his sick mum from 10 years old

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island All Star's Whitney and Yamen came fifth place

Love Island All Stars' Whitney opens up about Yamen split for the first time

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick surprised Finley with her natural hair

Love Island Ellie Chadwick shocks partner Finley Maddock with hair transformation

Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Hot On Capital

Anne Hathway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

Anne Hathaway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

MAFS Australia's expert John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla promo image and Alessandra and John on red carpet.

MAFS Australia experts John and Alessandra address filming new season without Mel Schilling
How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Ariana Grande gets matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

Ariana Grande gets new matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage in London?

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times in London: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?
Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

The Weeknd 2026 tour setlist in the UK: Every song on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Every song The Weeknd sings on the 2026 setlist of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show
When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

Phoebe Bridgers The Govenor's Waltz lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind Phoebe Bridgers' 'The Govenor's Waltz' lyrics explained

Camp Rock 3 reveals if Mitchie and Shane are still together

Camp Rock 3 reveals what happened to Mitchie and Shane

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Katseye have release 'Bel Air' a previously unreleased Charli xcx track

Every lyric change in Katseye's 'Bel Air' compared to Charli xcx's version

Daniela in the 'Hootie Frutti' music video and Katseye's 'WILD' EP cover

What does Katseye's 'Hootie Frutti' mean? Full lyrics and translation

Molly-Mae has opened up about the struggles of having two young children

Molly-Mae makes reveals if she plans to have more children with Tommy Fury

Here's how old the Sterling point cast are in comparison to their characters

Here's how old the Sterling Point cast are in comparison to their characters

American Horror Story season 13's episode length is the shortest so far

American Horror Story season 13's episode length is the shortest so far

Travis Kelce has opened up about his special wedding day to Taylor Swift for the first time

Travis Kelce officially breaks silence on 'dream' Taylor Swift wedding

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

Here's what time Camp Rock 3 comes out on the Disney Channel and Disney+

Love Island star Simba's brother has said they want the 'smiled bares' meme to live on in honour of their mother

Love Island star Simba's brother wants the 'smiled bares' meme to live on for their mum

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys actress has said about her age

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys star's said about her age
Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians