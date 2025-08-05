Three Love Island stars tried to quit the villa in dramatic scenes cut from the show

Three Islanders tried to quit the villa in dramatic scenes cut. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

In unaired footage, three islanders tried to quit Love Island 2025 - one even spent hours with the duty of care team.

In true Love Island style, three islanders tried to quit the show this year, and what's most shocking is one contestant tried to leave once learning they were a Casa Amor bombshell.

Although their reasons were different, each islander spoke to the Love Island team at various times expressing a strong interest to leave the villa.

One islander was keen to leave just two days in, another wanted to leave ahead of Casa Amor, and the third islander wanted to leave in the last few weeks after ending an emotional love triangle.

So here's a breakdown of everything we know about the islanders who wanted to leave and their reasoning.

Three Islanders tried to quit the villa this year. Picture: ITV

Tommy Bradley

Tommy Bradley was left shocked, after being dramatically dumped from the villa with partner Lucy Quinn, by Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood. Although appearing on Love Island: Aftersun loved-up, the pair have now split after Tommy was caught kissing a girl at an event.

Since leaving the show, Tommy appeared on GK Barry's podcast Saving Grace and revealed that he didn't eat for the first couple of days. He explained the thought of food made him feel 'nauseous'. He also said that he hardly slept, which led him to seek out help from the medics who advised him to give it a few days to settle in.

Luckily for the islander, “having that closeness” to Megan Forte Clarke helped him overcome his feelings and stay for five weeks until he was dumped. Reflecting on it, Tommy said: “ I’m so proud of how I overcame that feeling.”

Rheo Parnell

Viewers first met Rheo Parnell during her explosive entrance as a Casa Amor bombshell. She spent less than a week getting close to Harry Cooksley who was coupled up with Helena Ford.

Despite building a connection, Harry decided at the recoupling to remain with Helena, leaving Rheo disappointed as she was immediately dumped.

However, fans have been shocked to learn, that Rheo wanted to quit once she learnt she would be part of Casa Amor. During a Q&A she said: “I wanted to be flown home when they told me l was in Casa. I just knew it wasn’t going to be for me. I don’t fight for the spotlight and certainly don’t fight over a man.”

Rheo looked on as Harry recouped with Helena. Picture: ITV

Shakira Khan

Towards the end of the show, fan favourite Shakira Khan threatened to leave after being caught in a love triangle with Conor Phillips and now partner Harry.

Ultimately, ending her romantic relationship with Conor to pursue things with Harry left the islander distraught. She sought support from the 24/7 duty of care team wanting to leave the villa.

After talking to the team for several hours, Shakira decided to stay and continue her journey. A source told tabloids: “She did the brave thing by ending that, but then the floodgates opened and she just didn’t want to be in the villa anymore. She went to the beach hut and asked to leave the villa."

"The duty of care team were able to help her through her emotions and she decided to stay.”

Shakira emotionally ends things with Conor. Picture: YouTube

