Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

From detective Lola Deal to West End performer Ope Sowande, here's how old the cast of Love Island 2026 are.

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Love Island is back and is set to be better than ever, with twelve OG Islander spanning a wide range of ages, all looking for love and a summer of fun.

Last year, the youngest islander to make their villa debut was Lucy Quinn at 21 years, while the oldest were Emma Munro, Giorgio Russo, and Harry Cooksley, all aged 30.

This year’s ages range from 21-28, meaning the oldest possible age gap between any two islanders in a couple is seven years.

As the new islanders prepare to embark on their search for love, just how old is each cast member on Love Island 2026? Here’s the full breakdown of all their ages.

Read more: Love Island issue Islander welfare statement ahead of first episode

Maya Jama is back hosting Love Island 2026. Picture: X

How old are the Love Island 2026 lineup?

Mica Harris - 21

Robyn Langton - 21

Aidan Murphy - 23

Angelista Gunda - 24

Ellie Chadwick - 24

Samuel Workman - 2

Samraj Toor - 25

Sean Fitzy - 25

Jasmine Müller - 27

Ope Sowande - 27

Lola Deal - 28

Lorenzo Alessi - 28

Mica is 21 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Mica Harris?

Mica Harris is 21 years old - making her the youngest contestant of Love Island 2026.

Personality is the important thing for Mica, as she hopes to meet a guy in the villa who can make her "laugh". However, an "egoistical, cringey man" would be an instant turn off for her.

Robyn Langton is 21 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Robyn Langton?

Joining Mica Harris as one of the youngest contestants to enter the villa is Robyn Langton, who is also 21 years old.

Before entering the villa, Robyn was asked how she would handle the competition. She confidently declared: "Oh, there’s no competition. Never has been, never will be. I’ll go in there and I’ll definitely get what I want."

Aidan Murphy is 23 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Aidan Murphy?

Entering the villa at 23 years old, Aidan Murphy will be the youngest male OG contestant.

Although finding love is the "goal" for the property broker, Aidan does "enjoy a bit of drama". He admitted: "I probably wouldn’t get fully involved but I’d definitely be listening, taking it in - maybe stirring the pot a little bit."

Angelista is 24 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Angelista Gunda?

Angelista is 24 years old, putting her on the younger side of this year’s age bracket.

The nurse hopes to find a guy who is "tall, dark and handsome", and there'll be extra points if he is a good listener and a doer. She added: "You can’t just be listening and not doing!" But anyone that is obnoxious is a major ick for her.

Ellie Chadwick is 24 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Ellie Chadwick?

Ellie Chadwick is also 24 years old.

The real estate videographer is looking for the classic "tall, dark and handsome", but viewers won't find Ellie fighting for it.

She appears to be close friends with series 20 winner, Paige Turley, so we're sure she has shared some good advice with her.

Samuel Workman is 25 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Samuel Workman?

Samuel Workman is searching for love in the Majorcan sun at 25 years old.

The electrician from Dudley said he’s on the hunt for someone classy and blonde, but who also doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

Samraj Toor is 25 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Samraj Toor?

Model Samraj Toor is also embarking on his search for love at 25 years old.

Going into the villa, the OG islander is looking to find the perfect girl - someone he can not only connect with but who could also become his first girlfriend.

Sean Fitzy is 25 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Sean Fitzy?

Bringing his Irish charm to the Love Island villa is 25 year old Sean Fitzy.

Before making his Love Island debut, Sean was asked his type on paper. He simply replied: "Female!". It's safe to say he'll be easily impressed in the villa!

Jasmine Müller is 27 tears old. Picture: ITV

How old is Jasmine Müller?

Fashion business owner Jasmine Müller is 27 years old.

Jasmine admitted she would be given a red card for her flirting, as she flirts with everyone even if she doesn't fancy them because it's "entertaining" to her.

Ope Sowande is 27 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Ope Sowande?

Like Jasmine Müller, Ope Sowande is 27 years old.

The OG Islander likes a shorter girl, but it's a bonus point if she's from the North. Ope revealed: "I prefer Northerners because they’ve got better crack. That’s just a fact."

Lola Deal is 28 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Lola Deal?

Lola Deal is 28 years old, making her the oldest female contestant to enter the villa.

The Islander works as a detective. We're sure her skills will definitely come in handing when she's sussing out the boys in the villa.

Lorenzo Alessi is 28 years old. Picture: ITV

How old is Lorenzo Alessi?

This year’s oldest contestant is Lorenzo Alessi at 28 years old.

Going into the villa, Lorenzo is looking out for a blonde, posh girl. A very niche trait he looks out for is a girl’s arms. He revealed: "Imagine like a Jessica Alba or an Angelina Jolie kind of arm and neck, I find that very elegant. Very niche, I know!"

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