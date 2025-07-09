Who is Love Island's Lucy Quinn? Her age, job and famous uncle revealed

Love Island's Lucy Quinn poses in promo shot and picture at her 21st birthday party. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Lily Bell

Where is Love Island Lucy from and what is her Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the latest addition to the villa.

It's true that when the cat's away the mice will play, as Love Island's Lucy Quinn joined the Casa Amor girls in causing disruption for the main villa boys.

The Liverpool-based makeup artist, has had no problem making her intentions clear in Casa, which is no surprise as she declared, "I'm not going in there to make mates, I’m going in there to find someone" before the villa.

Talking about her lover girl ways, Lucy said: "I feel like if I fancy you, I will fall fast because I can’t help it. But at the same time, I’m going to play hard to get, because boys love what they can’t have".

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island star Lucy from her age, where she's from, her job and her famous uncle.

Casa Amour bombshell Lucy said she loves "a pretty boy". Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Lucy?

It's official, Lucy is the youngest contestant to join the cast this year, at just 21 years old - making her the baby of the villa.

Where is Love Island's Lucy from?

If her thick Scouse accent didn't give it away, Lucy - who describes herself as "dead loud" - is from Liverpool.

What is Love Island's Lucy's job?

Lucy might be the perfect islander, why? Because she's a make-up artist, so we can imagine the girls are queuing up to have their makeup done by the Liverpool native. We hope she's packed her setting spray for any tears.

Lucy entered Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV

What is Lucy's game plan going into Casa Amor?

Prior to Casa Amor, Lucy was asked what her game plan was, she replied: "I want to find someone. I have my eye on one boy, Tommy. I think he’s just a lovely lad and he’s got good morals."

She continued: "I’ve been watching at home with my mum and dad. My dad said ‘I think you should pick him.’ So I want to listen to my dad on that one."

And since being on the show Lucy has taken her dad's advice onboard, as she's made a clear connection with Tommy Bradley which puts his partner Emily Moran in jeopardy.

Lucy and Tommy having a steamy kiss in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

What’s Lucy's type on paper?

Lucy has been very clear that Tommy is her type, stating: "Tommy all the way. He’s just a lovely boy and he’s the type you want to take home to your mum and dad."

Taking Tommy out of the equation, she said she looks for: "A sharp hairline, and Turkey teeth like someone who is tall, tanned, and has dark hair". So not too picky!

Who is Love Island's Lucy's famous uncle?

Lucy's uncle is singer Ray Quinn, who's best known for being on The X factor in 2006, having come second to Leona Lewis. Today he can be found working on cruise ships and performing his "King of Swing" show.

Surprisingly, Lucy isn't the only islander in the 2025 cast to have a famous relative, as she's joined by Giorgio Russo and Dejon Noel-Williams who have their own claim to fame.

What is Lucy's Instagram?

Her Instagram is @lucyquinnmakeup_. Aside from posting glamorous pictures, she shares her impressive work as a makeup artist.

