When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

As Casa Amor is fast approaching for Love Island 2025, but there might be a major new twist ahead... Here's everything we know so far.

If Love Island series 12 has taught us anything so far, it's that Casa Amor will be explosive... Less than two weeks into the season and we've had front-row seats to shock dumpings, arguments, and secret kisses in the hideaway (talking about you Yasmin and Harry).

Aside from being the ultimate test, Casa Amor has brought us some of the most iconic moments from Georgia Steele's 'I'm loyal' to Andrew Le Page's unforgettable 'licked her tit or whatever' comment - it's no wonder fans always look forward to it.

So while we wait for the chaos to really begin, here's everything we know so far about Casa Amor for Love Island 2025...

Casa Amor is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Is there going to be a 2025 Casa Amor?

Speaking to Capital, Love Island’s creative director Mike Spencer said he couldn’t directly confirm Casa Amor for 2025, but said: “We’ve had one every year though.”

Later, he confirmed this year's series is going to see over 50 bombshells. Mike explained that it was going to be hard to beat the show’s record but that there was going to be significantly more bombshells coming through the doors this summer than last year.

When we pressed if this was a confirmation of Casa, he said: "Well no, because you don't know what we're doing. It's new.

“I think people love Casa [Amor] still, I think it is a format point and we do lots of format points but I think they’ll be something before that.”

The boys watching from the terrace as bombshells Remell and Shea arrive. Picture: ITV

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island this year?

At the moment we have no confirmation when Casa Amor will start, but it typically happens around halfway through the series. So from our calculations, it'll likely arrive at some point around the start of July.

So we've got just over two weeks to go before islanders experience the ULTIMATE test.

We'll update this article as soon as know the exact date of Casa Amor.

Helena and Harry have been facing trouble with Yasmin on the scene. Picture: ITV

How long will Casa Amor last this year?

Casa Amor typically lasts around 3 or 4 days, which is the perfect amount of time for couples to be put through a couple of intense tests.

Separated from their partners, both the girls and boys will get to know 5-6 new bombshells all looking for love, by spending time together doing raunchy challenges and more.

At the end of the 3-4 days, the islanders will then gear up for the most dramatic night of every series: The post-Casa Amor re-coupling. Here, the islanders will decide whether to bring back the new bombshell they’ve developed a connection with or stay in their couple.

This is where the nations hearts get broken...or we witness the beginning of a beautiful romance (shout out to Kai and Sanam!)

