Exclusive

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

23 June 2025, 20:00

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist
When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

As Casa Amor is fast approaching for Love Island 2025, but there might be a major new twist ahead... Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If Love Island series 12 has taught us anything so far, it's that Casa Amor will be explosive... Less than two weeks into the season and we've had front-row seats to shock dumpings, arguments, and secret kisses in the hideaway (talking about you Yasmin and Harry).

Aside from being the ultimate test, Casa Amor has brought us some of the most iconic moments from Georgia Steele's 'I'm loyal' to Andrew Le Page's unforgettable 'licked her tit or whatever' comment - it's no wonder fans always look forward to it.

So while we wait for the chaos to really begin, here's everything we know so far about Casa Amor for Love Island 2025...

Casa Amor is returning to Love Island
Casa Amor is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Is there going to be a 2025 Casa Amor?

Speaking to Capital, Love Island’s creative director Mike Spencer said he couldn’t directly confirm Casa Amor for 2025, but said: “We’ve had one every year though.”

Later, he confirmed this year's series is going to see over 50 bombshells. Mike explained that it was going to be hard to beat the show’s record but that there was going to be significantly more bombshells coming through the doors this summer than last year.

When we pressed if this was a confirmation of Casa, he said: "Well no, because you don't know what we're doing. It's new.

“I think people love Casa [Amor] still, I think it is a format point and we do lots of format points but I think they’ll be something before that.”

The boys watching from the terrace as bombshells Remell and Shea arrive
The boys watching from the terrace as bombshells Remell and Shea arrive. Picture: ITV

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island this year?

At the moment we have no confirmation when Casa Amor will start, but it typically happens around halfway through the series. So from our calculations, it'll likely arrive at some point around the start of July.

So we've got just over two weeks to go before islanders experience the ULTIMATE test.

We'll update this article as soon as know the exact date of Casa Amor.

Helena and Harry have been facing trouble with Yasmin on the scene.
Helena and Harry have been facing trouble with Yasmin on the scene. Picture: ITV

How long will Casa Amor last this year?

Casa Amor typically lasts around 3 or 4 days, which is the perfect amount of time for couples to be put through a couple of intense tests.

Separated from their partners, both the girls and boys will get to know 5-6 new bombshells all looking for love, by spending time together doing raunchy challenges and more.

At the end of the 3-4 days, the islanders will then gear up for the most dramatic night of every series: The post-Casa Amor re-coupling. Here, the islanders will decide whether to bring back the new bombshell they’ve developed a connection with or stay in their couple.

This is where the nations hearts get broken...or we witness the beginning of a beautiful romance (shout out to Kai and Sanam!)

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Watch the singles in Love Island USA try to find love.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Why did Love Island's Elma Pazar and Sammy Root split?

Why did Love Island's Elma and Sammy split?

Love Island's Sophie Lee calls out Harry's comment about not wanting to rip her clothes off

Love Island's Sophie calls out Harry as she addresses his 'bikini' comment

Love Island's Ayo hard launches new girlfriend

Who is Love Island's Ayo dating after Jess split? Meet new girlfriend Alicia Scholes

Hot On Capital

Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series
Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Adam Scott's teenage daughter Frankie went viral on TikTok with a video featuring her dad

Adam Scott's age leaves fans stunned after daughter goes viral on TikTok

Beyoncé fan complains after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour ticket with "no view"

Beyoncé fans complain after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour tickets with "no view"

Live-action How To Train Your Dragon completely cut the Toothless vs. Terrible Terrors scene

How To Train Your Dragon director explains why they removed key Toothless scene

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Lizzo admits she tried Ozempic following weight loss transformation

Mariah Carey performing at Capital's Summertime Ball

Mariah Carey reveals she doesn’t have a birthday and shares what ‘Mariah lighting’ actually is
Love Island bombshell Yasmin Pettet sparks wild fan theory

Love Island Yasmin Pettet sparks bizarre theory with her perfect posture

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will be aired on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 22nd June

When is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The shocking ending explained

What happened to Cadence in We Were Liars? The twist ending explained

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

Love Island star Shea's family react to Tommy's 'lanky lamp post' diss

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

Love Island 2025 stars have connections with former villa residents

Love Island 2025 contestants with secret connections to former villa stars

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

More Movies & TV News

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: Every contestant revealed

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island 2025? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after shock dumping

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset