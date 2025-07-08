Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

8 July 2025, 11:54 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 15:27

Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes
Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

It was reported that one of the Love Island boys was intimate with a girl in Casa Amor on night one and fans think they've worked out who.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's iconic Casa Amor has returned for another year of cracking on and breaking hearts. This year, the boys were sent off to Casa two nights before a new batch of boys were sent to into the main villa to greet the girls.

And it looks like they made good use of those extra nights as it's been reported one of them actually 'did bits' in bed with one of the Casa girls on night one.

According to a tabloid source one of the boys got raunchy under the covers in the main bedroom with one of the bombshells and while their identify is being kept under wraps for now, they've given some clues and fans think they've worked out who it was.

The Casa Amor girls
The Casa Amor girls. Picture: ITV

The source revealed the boy in question has already caused one of the girls back in the main villa to cry because of a love triangle and the journalist who broke the story said she wasn't "surprised" by who it was.

Harry Cooksley could have been in the mix as he had Shakira Khan in tears amid the recent Helena Ford chaos but since the naughty act happened in the main Casa bedroom we can rule out Harry and Dejon Noel-Williams. This is because both of them slept outside on the day beds out of respect for their partners Helena and Meg Moore respectively.

This has left fans pointing the finger at Harrison Solomon, who is in a couple with Toni Laites back in the main villa. Toni was left crying herself to sleep during the love triangle between her, Harrison and Helena not long ago.

Harrison in bed with Lauren
Harrison in bed with Lauren. Picture: ITV

On TikTok, one fan said, "Harrison we are not surprised," and another penned: "Better not be Harrison !! Poor Toni."

A third said: "Has to be Harrison ! He did come across sexually frustrated !" Others said things like, "100% Harrison" and "It's Harrison surely".

Harrison has been getting very close to Lauren Wood and Lucy Quinn in Casa Amor but was shown sharing an intimate kiss with Lauren who he shared a bed with.

The tabloids have claimed that ITV are unsure whether they plan to air the raunchy moment but have said it would come out at the beginning of this week (WB 7th July).

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job and where he's from revealed

Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job, where he's from revealed

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

Hot On Capital

Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

Lewis Capaldi is going on tour

Lewis Capaldi announces UK & Ireland tour - Tickets, presale, dates & more

Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly removed by Pixar

Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly "removed" by Pixar

Jessie J has confirmed her breast cancer didn't spread

Jessie J says her cancer hasn’t spread as she shares adorable video of her son

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation
What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game boss explains "Humans are" meaning as he reveals Gi-hun's final words

Love Island star Dejon Noel-William's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg Moore

Love Island star Dejon's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
Squid Game season 3's ending has nothing to do with an American spin-off series

Squid Game creator confirms Cate Blanchett ending is not a teaser for US spin-off

Jade opens up about "awful" body shaming comments since leaving Little Mix

Jade opens up about "awful" body shaming comments since leaving Little Mix

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Kesha breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer line in 'Cannibal' lyrics after calls to remove it

Kesha breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer line in 'Cannibal' lyrics after calls to remove it

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke has revealed Conor Phillips actually knew her before the villa.

Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked totally different before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" in resurfaced pictures before the show
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Jessie J sends warning to fans who meet her while she's recovering from a mastectomy

Jessie J sends warning to fans who meet her while she's recovering from a mastectomy

Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending teases spin-off

More Movies & TV News

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island? Every islander who's left the villa in 2025 so far

Squid Game's Yim Siwan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

Squid Game's Yim Si-wan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

What is Billykiss' real name?

Love Island's Billykiss Azeez's real name meaning and origin explained

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Who survives Squid Game season 3? The full list of survivors revealed

Who survives Squid Game season 3? Full list of survivors revealed

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset