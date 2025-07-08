Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

It was reported that one of the Love Island boys was intimate with a girl in Casa Amor on night one and fans think they've worked out who.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's iconic Casa Amor has returned for another year of cracking on and breaking hearts. This year, the boys were sent off to Casa two nights before a new batch of boys were sent to into the main villa to greet the girls.

And it looks like they made good use of those extra nights as it's been reported one of them actually 'did bits' in bed with one of the Casa girls on night one.

According to a tabloid source one of the boys got raunchy under the covers in the main bedroom with one of the bombshells and while their identify is being kept under wraps for now, they've given some clues and fans think they've worked out who it was.

The Casa Amor girls. Picture: ITV

The source revealed the boy in question has already caused one of the girls back in the main villa to cry because of a love triangle and the journalist who broke the story said she wasn't "surprised" by who it was.

Harry Cooksley could have been in the mix as he had Shakira Khan in tears amid the recent Helena Ford chaos but since the naughty act happened in the main Casa bedroom we can rule out Harry and Dejon Noel-Williams. This is because both of them slept outside on the day beds out of respect for their partners Helena and Meg Moore respectively.

This has left fans pointing the finger at Harrison Solomon, who is in a couple with Toni Laites back in the main villa. Toni was left crying herself to sleep during the love triangle between her, Harrison and Helena not long ago.

Harrison in bed with Lauren. Picture: ITV

On TikTok, one fan said, "Harrison we are not surprised," and another penned: "Better not be Harrison !! Poor Toni."

A third said: "Has to be Harrison ! He did come across sexually frustrated !" Others said things like, "100% Harrison" and "It's Harrison surely".

Harrison has been getting very close to Lauren Wood and Lucy Quinn in Casa Amor but was shown sharing an intimate kiss with Lauren who he shared a bed with.

The tabloids have claimed that ITV are unsure whether they plan to air the raunchy moment but have said it would come out at the beginning of this week (WB 7th July).

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

