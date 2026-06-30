Meet the Love Island Casa Amor girls for 2026

Love Island has brought in six new bombshells for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Who are Charleen, Mara, Martha, Olivia, Nevaeh and Julia? Here's all the Love Island Casa Amor girls' details from ages, jobs and Instagram accounts.

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Love Island dropped in six amazing new girls for the boys as they officially whisked them off for Casa Amor 2026.

Charleen, Mara, Martha, Olivia, Nevaeh and Julia all arrived in Mallorca into the new villa with only one job on their minds, to turn the head of an original boy, securing them a spot in the main villa for the rest of the show.

So who are the Casa Amor girls? What are their ages and where are they from?

Here's everything you need to know about the bombshells including their Instagram accounts as they're busy creating all the triangles on Love Island.

Love Island has dropped in Charleen as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who are the Casa Amor girls?

Charleen Murphy

Age: 27

Job: Content Creator

From: Dublin

Instagram: @charleenmurphy

Charleen is a face you may have seen before Love Island as not only is she best friends with All Stars' Lucinda Strafford, she's also dabbled in a singing career before.

Heading into the villa, with a head full of tips from Lucinda, Charleen is also familiar with Sean 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald who she knows from the social media circuit.

Love Island's Mara is busy forming connections in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Mara Pirez

Age: 25

Job: Nursery Manager

From: Luton

Instagram: @marapirez

Mara is going in head strong and determined to find love as she insists she will pursue everyone for a chat, locked off or not.

Keen to get to know the boys on a one-to-one basis, its Samraj, Kavan and Simba who caught her eye before going into Casa Amor.

Love Island's Casa Amor bombshell Martha is looking to find a strong connection. Picture: ITV2

Martha Rothwell

Age: 25

Job: Personal Shopper

From: London

Instagram: @martharothwelll

Martha has headed into Casa Amor with no game plan as she admitted she kind of fancies all the boys.

She said: "I need to meet someone in real life first to see what the vibes are. I kind of fancy them all!

"I think Lorenzo’s so handsome, and he’s tall. Fitzy’s handsome too, and it’s nice that he’s a primary school teacher. I quite like the brothers, but I can’t decide between Kavan and Aidan. I like Aidan’s tattoos, but Kavan seems more mature."

Love Island's Olivia is a head-strong girl looking for love in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Olivia Sanderson

Age: 23

Job: Marketing Coordinator

From: Doncaster

Instagram: @olivia.grace.sanderson

Olivia has said that while she's going in to find love, ultimately a little bit of drama will find its way to her.

She admitted: "Finding love is my only goal but I’m also someone who speaks their mind and says what they think, so I do find myself getting into a bit of drama on the odd occasion."

Ahead of going into the villa she said Kavan and Lorenzo are the guys she's most interested in getting to know.

Nevaeh David is one of this year's Casa Amor bombshells. Picture: ITV2

Nevaeh David

Age: 22

Job: Student Nurse

From: Gloucester

Instagram: @nevaehmaex

This year's youngest Casa Amor bombshell is Nevaeh who set her sights firmly on Simba and Samraj before going into the villa.

She said: "Simba, he’s stunning, cheeky, naughty, like me so we would get on well. I also like Lorenzo - he's gorgeous, handsome and stunning too but he’s a bit nonchalant.

"I quite like a bit of a challenge. And then Samraj. He’s also quite cheeky at the moment, and he’s also beautiful. They’re my top three at the moment."

Love Island Casa Amor bombshell Julia is going in as a woman of mystery. Picture: ITV2

Julia Majchrzak

Age: 26

Job: Insurance Broker

From: London

Originally from Poland, Julia has so far been flirting up a storm with Lorenzo in Casa Amor. However, before heading on to Love Island she refused to reveal her top three boys.

She said: "I like to keep my cards close to my chest. There’s three boys in particular plus one more that I’d like to chat to but I think that would be a lost cause."

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