When does Love Island's Casa Amor 2025 finish?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor end? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Wondering how long Love Island's Casa Amor finishes? Here's how long it goes on for and when the Casa Amor recoupling is set to happen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's producers have been keeping the islanders on their toes this year with brand new twists and turns. One major twist was that Casa Amor came early this summer, catching the islanders totally off guard.

The cast were disrupted during a romantic brunch date with their partners when they were asked to sit around the fire pit and six girls appeared on the terrace. Among them was Harry Cooksley's ex of three years...

The boys were then whisked off to Casa Amor while the girls waited in the main villa for their bombshells to arrive. After a day of wallowing around without any men in the villa, six hunky boys came to join the girls and the chaos began.

And with the infamous Raunchy Race already causing a stir among the islanders and some of those Casa girls getting awfully close to the boys, we want to know when that all important recoupling is set to happen.

So, when does Casa Amor finish? Here's what we know.

Read more: Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

The Casa Amor girls. Picture: ITV

When does Casa Amor finish?

Casa Amor lasts for less than a week and is coming to an end on Wednesday 9th July with the big recoupling.

The islanders were surprised with Casa Amor on Sunday night's episode (July 6th) but the girls met their bombshells a day later which means they've actually had less time with the male bombshells in comparison to the boys over in Casa.

Boys aren't happy with Ben over bed situation

When is the Casa Amor recoupling?

Casa will come to an end on Wednesday (9th July) with a special recoupling ceremony where the islanders will be asked whether they want to recouple with one of the bombshells or stick in the couple they had before.

Yasmin kissing Jamie during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Read more about Love Island here: