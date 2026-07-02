Love Island's Kavan's bold Casa Amor decision has fans saying the same thing

Love Island's Kavan Murphy coupled up with Charleen Murphy after Casa Amor and it's got fans saying the same thing. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Kavan Murphy coupled up with Charleen Murphy after Casa Amor and it's got fans saying the same thing about Jasmine Müller.

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The 'lads holiday' came to an end in last night's episode when the boys of Love Island returned to the main villa and revealed whether or not they'd decided to recouple in Casa Amor.

When Casa Amor began, Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy were on rocky terms and had even spoken about going on a "break".

However, while Kavan was away in the second villa for Casa, Jasmine spoke often about how much she missed him and chose to not share a bed with any of the bombshells out of respect for him.

Meanwhile, Kavan was cracking on heavily with bombshell Charleen Murphy. They got on so well that Kavan decided to bring Charleen back to the main villa, and it's got viewers saying the same thing.

Jasmine chose to stay loyal to Kavan after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

The scenes of Kavan walking back into the villa were incredibly tense as Jasmine stood at the fire pit alone after choosing to stay loyal to Kavan.

Jasmine was quick to quiz Kavan over how he approached things with Charleen in Casa, asking if they shared a bed or kissed outside of a challenge.

Kavan's older brother Aidan spoke out saying it didn't need to be aired in front of everyone but host Maya Jama encouraged Kavan to answer Jasmine's questions.

A clip from the exchange was shared to Love Island's socials and lots of the comments said the same thing.

There has been an outcry of support for Jasmine, one comment said: "Nah let’s get him out next! NO ONE MESSES QWEEEEN JASMIN ABOUT!!"

Another viewer wrote: "Yk what Kavan fumbled so bad he’s gonna be thinking bout it all his life lol 😂"

A third penned: "She remained so calm, I would be a mess and I’d cry. She handled that very well."

A a fourth fan said: "Just watched kavan fumble his first baddie in 4k canon event."

Kavan coupled up with Charleen after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Despite the support for Jasmine, there is a lot of love for Charleen and Kavan as a couple. One viewer commented: "…I’m ngl I’ve never rooted for a casa girl like I’m rooting for Charleen."

And another said: "I prefer Char and Kav 🙈"

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