Meet the Love Island Casa Amor boys for 2026

30 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island sent in five new Casa Amor bombshells for 2026
Love Island sent in five new Casa Amor bombshells for 2026. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Who are Tommy, Jordan, Will, Carlos and Aaron? Here's all the Love Island Casa Amor boys' details from ages, jobs and Instagram accounts.

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Love Island producers did their very best when picking the bombshells for Casa Amor in 2026 as they introduced five new boys all set on turning the original girls' heads.

Heading into the main villa to form connections are Tommy, Jordan, Will, Carlos and Aaron who all have some hard work to put in if they're going to win over the loyal girls.

So who are the Casa Amor boys? What are their ages and where are they from?

Here's everything you need to know about the bombshells including their Instagram accounts as they're busy creating relationship triangles on Love Island.

Love Island introduced cheeky Essex chap to the girls for the ultimate Casa Amor test
Love Island introduced cheeky Essex chap to the girls for the ultimate Casa Amor test. Picture: ITV2

Tommy Stagg

Age: 23

From: Essex

Job: Event Owner & Semi-Professional Footballer

Instagram: @tomstagg_

It's time for "Operation Get in the Villa and Get Who I Want" according to Tommy who wants to bring some "spice and flavour" to the TV show.

With his eyes on Yasmin and Jasmine, the Casa Amor boy has admitted he's here for both love and drama.

He said: "I'd say the goal is to find love, but if there's a bit of drama along the way, I won’t mind. It’s not always smooth sailing in Casa Amor, is it?"

Love Island welcomed Jordan as one of 2026's Casa Amor boys
Love Island welcomed Jordan as one of 2026's Casa Amor boys. Picture: ITV2

Jordon Wilson

Age: 28

From: Surrey

Job: Video Editor

Instagram: @jordwx

The oldest Casa Amor bombshell for 2026 is Jordan who has set his sights firmly on Jasmine as he heads into the main villa.

Talking about his bombshell strategy he said: "Honestly, I don’t have a strategy. All I can do is be myself and put the work in, and that should do the trick.

"On the outside world, stepping on toes isn’t something that I would really be on board with. But when you’re put in this situation, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get what you want.

Casa Amor's Will is after the best as he heads into the Love Islad villa
Casa Amor's Will is after the best as he heads into the Love Islad villa. Picture: ITV2

Will Bessant

Age: 23

From: Barnsley

Job: Model

Instagram: @willbessantt

Excited to cause some Casa Amor chaos, Will is looking to find himself a 10/10.

"I don’t think I have a type. The only thing I would say is absolutely stunning! I have to feel like I’m punching," he said.

Love Island's Carlos has set his sights firmly on scoring the girl in Casa Amor
Love Island's Carlos has set his sights firmly on scoring the girl in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Carlos Borges

Age: 22

From: New Forest

Job: Tarmac Reinstatement

Instagram: @carlos._borges

Carlos is another Casa Amor bombshell for 2026 and admits he's going "straight for the goal" when he drops into the main villa.

Talking about his strategy he said: "I do love a bit of drama, and I’m not afraid to get involved. At the end of the day, it’s Love Island, not friend Island. If I have to step on a few toes to get what I want, I will."

Love Island's Aaron has been working his charm during Casa Amor
Love Island's Aaron has been working his charm during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Aaron Badibo

Age: 26

From: East London

Job: Basketball player

Instagram: @aaron_kwame12

Angelista, Mica and Jasmine are all on Aaron's list of who he wants to get to know while in Casa Amor as he hopes his "goofy" energy will bring something different to the villa.

He said: "I’ll bring different energy - kind of goofy. Hopefully I’ll bring that out of other people as well. I feel like Angelista has been kind of calm and hopefully I’ll bring a little fun out of her and Mica as well. "

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