Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have a Casa Amor?

By Lily Bell

Will there be a Casa Amor on Love Island All Stars in 2026? Here's everything we know.

From explosive arguments to a threeway kiss, Love Island All Stars 2026 has been the gift that keeps on giving, so naturally, fans are wondering if (and when!) the infamous Casa Amor is taking place.

Alongside the OG lineup, viewers have seen bombshells Scott van-der-Sluis, Samie Elishi, Konnor Ewudzi, and AJ Bunker all make their dramatic entrances into the villa in the hopes to find love.

Although things have unfolded a little differently this year with launch episode postponed due to wildfires in South Africa, All Stars typically follows the original Love Island format but with a few changes.

So, with the recent delay will there be a Casa Amor on Love Island All Stars 2026? Here’s everything we know.

Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have an Casa Amor?

Currently, nothing has been confirmed about Casa Amor taking place on this year's All Stars.

In the first two All Stars seasons, Casa Amor didn’t take place due to the series’ shorter runtime of five weeks instead of Love Island’s usual eight week runtime.

However, there is still hope, as this season is running for six weeks rather than last year's five week run, so there might be time for Casa Amor to take place.

Last year, ITV's executive producer Mike Spencer provided further detail on their reason for axing Casa Amor, saying: “We aren’t doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive.

"Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up."

He added: "Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.”

