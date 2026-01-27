Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have a Casa Amor?

27 January 2026, 20:30

Scott pictured looking shocked, and Millie and Charlie talking.
Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have an Casa Amor? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Will there be a Casa Amor on Love Island All Stars in 2026? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From explosive arguments to a threeway kiss, Love Island All Stars 2026 has been the gift that keeps on giving, so naturally, fans are wondering if (and when!) the infamous Casa Amor is taking place.

Alongside the OG lineup, viewers have seen bombshells Scott van-der-Sluis, Samie Elishi, Konnor Ewudzi, and AJ Bunker all make their dramatic entrances into the villa in the hopes to find love.

Although things have unfolded a little differently this year with launch episode postponed due to wildfires in South Africa, All Stars typically follows the original Love Island format but with a few changes.

So, with the recent delay will there be a Casa Amor on Love Island All Stars 2026? Here’s everything we know.

Love Island All Stars 2026 OG lineup promo image.
Love Island All Stars 2026 OG lineup. Picture: ITV

Will Love Island All Stars 2026 have an Casa Amor?

Currently, nothing has been confirmed about Casa Amor taking place on this year's All Stars.

In the first two All Stars seasons, Casa Amor didn’t take place due to the series’ shorter runtime of five weeks instead of Love Island’s usual eight week runtime.

However, there is still hope, as this season is running for six weeks rather than last year's five week run, so there might be time for Casa Amor to take place.

Maya Jama pictured walking into the All Star villa.
Maya Jama has returned to host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Last year, ITV's executive producer Mike Spencer provided further detail on their reason for axing Casa Amor, saying: “We aren’t doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive.

"Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up."

He added: "Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.”

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

A screenshot from Harry Cooksley's TikTok and Helena Ford crying in the villa.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley admits he "feels sorry" for ex Helena Ford on All Stars

Charlie's All Stars promo image and pictured on Aftersun.

Love Island All Stars' Charlie Frederick calls out 'fake' couple still in the villa

Scott and Sean looking tense.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Scott and Sean clash after fiery game

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Lucinda's All Stars promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford’s age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

Harry Styles will donate £1 from every UK tour ticket to support small music venues

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Harry Styles announces extra Together, Together Tour dates following overwhelming demand

Harry Styles announces even more Together, Together Tour dates due to huge demand

Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained

Every Harry Styles Together Together Tour VIP package explained

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Lucinda Strafford's All Stars promo image and pictured with ex-boyfriend Zac Nunns.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's ex Zac Nunns breaks silence on her All Stars appearance

Curtis Love Island All Stars 2026 promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars’ Curtis Pritchard’s age, ex-girlfriend, brother and what series he’s from
Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne?

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne? The emotional lyrics explained

Harry Styles fans are losing it over his choreo in 'Aperture' music video

Harry Styles' 'Aperture' music video dance break sends fans wild

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.': Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Harry Styles 'Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally': Tracklist, release date, collabs and news
How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Together Together Tour presale

Moment Jesy Nelson was told she could lose her twins revealed in documentary trailer

Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking moment she was told she could lose twins in documentary trailer
DJ Fat Tony spoke on This Morning about what actually happened at the Peltz Beckham wedding

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reveals "awkward and inappropriate" Victoria Beckham dance he witnessed
Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

Meghan Trainor defends using a surrogate for her baby daughter

How to WIN Harry Styles tickets on Capital

How to WIN Harry Styles Together Together tour tickets on Capital

Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

More Movies & TV News

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show
Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Liam Reardon posing and pictured with ex-girlfriend Millie Court.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon cryptically responds to rumours he's an All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama walking into the All Stars villa and the entrance of the villa.

What nights is Love Island All Stars on? ITV unveil new schedule after filming delay

AJ Bunker's All Stars promo image and pictured at a fight.

Inside Love Island All Stars' AJ's boxing career

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton