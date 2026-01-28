Who is Love Island's Carrington Rodriguez? All Stars bomshell's age, series and ex-girlfriend

Carrington Rodriguez is heading into the All Stars villa. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Carrington Rodriguez is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Having previously been unlucky in love, American bombshell Carrington Rodriguez is ready to put his "best foot forward" and find a connection in the Love Island All Stars villa.

Carrington made his villa debut on Love Island USA in 2020 and returned for the second Love Island Games. Back in 2020, the OG islander stayed until the final before he was dumped, ultimately finishing in fourth place.

Ahead of his All Stars appearance, Carrington reflected on the "great example" set by American series 12 winner Toni Laites. He said: "I think Toni set a great example and she’s amazing, so I feel as if I need to try and back her up and set the tone."

As Carrington hopes that third time's the charm, here's everything you need to know about the American islander.

Carrington first appeared on Love Island USA in 2020. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Carrington Rodriguez?

He is 28 years old. Carrington made his Love Island USA debut at 22 years old, where he went on the most dates in any season ever, earning him the nickname 'date guy'.

Where is Love Island's Carrington from?

He is from Salt Lake City, a city in Utah.

Carrington has admitted he's never been to the UK, but said he would willingly "move for the right person". He added: "I have nothing tying me down in the US. At this point I’m really open to experiencing something new."

Carrington firs appeared on Love Island USA in 2020. Picture: Peacock

What season of Love Island USA was Carrington Rodriguez on?

Carrington entered the villa on day 1 as an OG islander on season 2 in 2020. He first coupled up with Kierstan Saulter; however, his struggles with commitment and clarity became a point of contention for the pair.

After Casa Amor, he recoupled with Laurel Goldman, and the two quickly became known as 'Barbie and Ken' in the villa. Ultimately, they stayed until the finale before being dumped, finishing in fourth place.

What happened between Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman?

After their villa exit, the relationship fizzled out and they split in December 2020.

Although there aren't many details about the breakup, it appears they may have parted on bad terms, as they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Carrington and Laurel split after leaving the show. Picture: CBS

How many times has Carrington Rodriguez been on Love Island?

This will be Carrington's third time on Love Island, having appeared on two different editions already. He first appeared on the US version in 2020, where he finished in fourth place with Laurel.

Last year, Carrington returned for Love Island Games season 2 alongside Lucinda Strafford. He infamously lasted just 24 hours in the villa before being voted out by his fellow islanders.

What is Love Island's Carrington's Instagram?

You can find Carrington's socials here: @c_rod003

